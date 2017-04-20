VMware Added To National NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Agreement

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - VMware ( NYSE : VMW) today announced its inclusion in NASPO ValuePoint's Cloud Solutions Master Agreement, a cooperative purchasing portfolio of best-value awards designed to make the public cooperative contracting process more efficient for participating states.

The agreement -- which runs through Sept. 15, 2026 -- empowers states and other participating government or educational agencies with an approved Participating Addendum to acquire cloud technologies and IT solutions provided by VMware, and saves them the time and resources of researching service providers on their own.

The Master Agreement was initiated after the State of Utah, the lead public agency on the request for proposal, utilized its sourcing team to thoroughly evaluate all applicants for a number of cloud IT solutions. VMware is included in the Master Agreement as a provider of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) cloud solutions.

"We are proud and excited that VMware's range of IT solutions is now listed in NASPO ValuePoint's portfolio of cloud solutions, allowing participating states, local governments and schools to more easily choose our services," said Tim Merrigan, vice president, public sector sales, VMware. "The agreement helps public sector agencies save time, energy, and resources required to review, vet and onboard technology when they know best the services they need. This is most timely as educational and government institutions throughout the United States continue a systemic migration to cloud-based services, and we are excited to continue shepherding this movement."

Since 1993, NASPO ValuePoint has been the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO and has informed the nation's most significant public contract decision-makers. NASPO ValuePoint is a unified, nationally focused cooperative that aggregates the demands of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized U.S. territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities.

General information and additional details of the Master Agreement are available on NASPO ValuePoint's website: http://www.naspovaluepoint.com/#/contract-details/71/overview/general.

The NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization (formerly WSCA-NASPO) provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states with the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the best value, most reliable, competitively-sourced contracts. Since 1993 NASPO ValuePoint or its predecessor has been the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO (the National Association of State Procurement Officials) encouraging, fostering, and guiding the nation's most significant public contract cooperative. NASPO ValuePoint is a unified, nationally-focused cooperative aggregating the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the organized United States territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring the best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace.

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

