VMware AirWatch Managed Services Open New Revenue Opportunities for Global Communications Service Providers

BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS -- VMware, Inc. ( NYSE : VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide can offer VMware AirWatch® as a managed service offering through the VMware vCloud® Air™ Network Managed Services Provider (MSP) offering. CSPs can immediately leverage AirWatch services hosted by VMware to deliver differentiated, value-added services that can help open new revenue streams while helping solve enterprise customers' most pressing mobility challenges.

(Editor's note: Read about VMware's complete portfolio of solutions for communications service providers here. These solutions are on display this week at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, in Hall 3 Stand 3K10.)

Organizations today are aggressively pursuing mobile strategies to drive business initiatives. Many look to their CSP as a trusted advisor regarding the technologies needed to successfully meet their mobility goals, particularly when the CSP provides both user devices and the business telecommunications lines. As IT has grown comfortable with cloud services and SaaS business models, and mobility programs have matured and moved to a steady state, many businesses see the opportunity to outsource EMM to a trusted partner as a managed service.

Leveraging AirWatch on the VMware vCloud Air Network MSP offering enables CSPs to capture this managed Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) opportunity. This is an industry-first turnkey solution for CSPs to offer EMM managed services without investing in their own application infrastructure or simply hosting a given customers' EMM licenses in their datacenter. CSPs offering AirWatch services join the vCloud Air Network Program's MSP offering get a turnkey solution that includes:

Market-leading AirWatch EMM : AirWatch enables the management of corporate-owned, BYO, and line-of-business devices, including Windows 10 PCs.

: AirWatch enables the management of corporate-owned, BYO, and line-of-business devices, including Windows 10 PCs. Service Development and Delivery : The vCloud Air Network provides CSPs volume discounts based on spend commitments, partner support, test capacity, marketing support, training and other benefits.

: The vCloud Air Network provides CSPs volume discounts based on spend commitments, partner support, test capacity, marketing support, training and other benefits. Operational Excellence: CSPs can benefit from consolidated billing, chargeback detail and simplified operations.

CSPs can benefit from consolidated billing, chargeback detail and simplified operations. Global Footprint: CSPs can help customers deploy services quickly and scale geographically without having to invest in new data center capacity.

CSPs can help customers deploy services quickly and scale geographically without having to invest in new data center capacity. Complete Solutions: CSPs can use AirWatch Mobility Services to create broader managed services offerings that include device monitoring, support, compliance management, professional services, consulting and education training.

"Enterprises want to focus resources less on IT tasks and more on their core business," said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. "AirWatch managed services through the vCloud Air Network MSP offering alleviates the cost and time of deploying and managing your own managed services environment for mobility management services, enabling AirWatch partners to focus on adding more value to their customers by essentially outsourcing their entire mobility management application stack, freeing customers to focus on their business while receiving support from their trusted mobility advisor."

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

VMware, AirWatch, vCloud, vCloud Air, vCloud Air Network, and Cross-Cloud Architecture are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.