VMware and VizExplorer Announce Partnership to Deliver Integrated IoT Solutions

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - VMware, Inc. ( NYSE : VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, and VizExplorer, a leading provider of operational intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership to develop integrated IoT solutions.

The partnership intends to enable customers to maximize value from their IoT use cases, in a timely and cost effective way, while managing, monitoring and securing all IoT edge systems and connected devices. The first expected offering from VizExplorer and VMware is a healthcare-specific solution that can help optimize device and patient operations in hospitals. By bringing together VizExplorer's advanced analytics and visualization solutions and VMware's ability to manage, monitor and secure all IoT devices, hospitals should be much more able to manage, visualize and understand usage of hospital devices, their locations and the activities of patients and staff.

VizExplorer and VMware started collaborating in the Fall of 2016 to deliver a custom healthcare IoT solution in trials, with the goal of using a single console on which the lab will be able to monitor and manage all its devices, lab equipment, medical staff and patients. In addition, the interface is designed to provide real-time analytics and reporting to monitor the productivity of medical staff and increase efficient use of medical equipment, resources and inventory.

"I can see clear use cases for efficiency of treatments as well as patient safety using the VizExplorer and VMware real-time locational system (RTLS) and supporting technologies. A key component to making this initiative successful is the ability to execute in a medical environment with customized infrastructure management tools," said Todd Pawlicki, Ph.D. and Fellow of the American Association of Physicists and Medicine.

"The combination of VMware IoT and VizExplorer Analytics will help the healthcare industry better track devices and patients to ultimately respond faster and more efficiently to their needs. Healthcare is just the first of many industries we hope to impact," said Mimi Spier, vice president and Head of Business Development, GTM Strategy, Marketing for IoT, VMware.

"We are thrilled to partner with VMware and push the boundaries of what VizExplorer's proven technology can do. The opportunity to provide a solution for the healthcare industry proves that our technology extends well beyond the gaming, sports and manufacturing industries we currently serve," said Andrew Cardno, VizExplorer CTO and Founder.

While healthcare is the partnership's first target, the integrated IoT platform solution has the potential to be able to address a variety of large-scale challenges across multiple industries.

The partnership between VMware and VizExplorer will be showcased at HIMSS17 Conference in Orlando, Florida in VMware booth #3661.

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer offers Operational Intelligence (OI) solutions to the casino, sports and entertainment, and manufacturing industries. The next generation in data-driven decision-making, OI delivers on the promise of business intelligence by letting businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action using a single toolset. VizExplorer's applications and tools enable enterprises to address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer development, dispatch and service management, and customer service automation. VizExplorer is led by a team of distinguished OI experts, seasoned industry veterans and world class software developers devoted to building the very best products backed by extraordinary support. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. www.vizexplorer.com.

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

