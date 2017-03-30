VMware Announces $300 million Stock Purchase Agreement with Dell

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - VMware, Inc. ( NYSE : VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced that VMware has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with Dell Technologies, Inc., under which VMware agreed to purchase $300 million worth of VMware Class A Common Stock currently held by a Dell subsidiary. This $300 million Stock Purchase Agreement is part of the company's previously disclosed $1.2 billion buyback authorization through the end of fiscal 2018. Separately, Dell Technologies plans to use the $300 million proceeds to repurchase the Dell tracking stock for VMware, DVMT, as described in Dell's announcement today.

The $300 million stock purchase is expected to be completed by the end of VMware's fiscal Q2 2018 ending on August 4, 2017. The impact of the $300 million Stock Purchase Agreement on VMware's previously provided guidance for fiscal Q1 2018 and full year fiscal 2018 diluted share count is not expected to be material. A previously announced $500 million Stock Purchase Agreement with Dell Technologies, Inc. was completed in early fiscal Q1 2018.

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

