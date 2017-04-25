VMware, CENIC Collaborate to Support Research and Education in California

Educational nonprofit's 10,000 members can now leverage VMware solutions to improve security, reduce costs and simplify information access through a software-defined approach

PALO ALTO, CA and BERKELEY, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - VMware ( NYSE : VMW) and CENIC today announced an agreement that will streamline the purchase of VMware technologies by CENIC's members.

The collaboration extends VMware's industry-leading virtualization and cloud solutions for education to CENIC's 10,000 member institutions statewide. Universities, schools, libraries and other cultural, scientific and arts organizations can now purchase VMware's products that simplify complex IT environments for end users, accelerate digital transformation and positively impact student learning at favorable terms and prices.

"VMware is excited to expand our work to help simplify, modernize and secure K-20 educational IT and empower limitless student learning through our efforts with CENIC and its members," said Tim Merrigan, vice president of state and local government and education, VMware. "More institutions at all levels of education are looking to cloud and virtual infrastructure to mobilize the learning environment and eliminate barriers to student learning. We see this contract with CENIC as a way to efficiently accelerate that digital transformation."

The partnership with VMware supports CENIC's dedicated approach as the leading nonprofit providing California learning institutions with world-class networking infrastructure that is vital for innovation, collaboration and economic growth.

"This agreement will support our members who continue to adopt new cloud and virtualization software and services in order to operate more cost-effectively, sustainably and efficiently as they pursue their missions. We are grateful to VMware for extending such attractive prices to CENIC Associates," said Louis Fox, CENIC president and CEO.

CENIC connects California to the world-advancing education and research statewide by providing the world-class network essential for innovation, collaboration, and economic growth. This nonprofit organization operates the California Research & Education Network (CalREN), a high-capacity network designed to meet the unique requirements of over 20 million users, including the vast majority of K-20 students together with educators, researchers, and other vital public-serving institutions.

VMware is a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Built on VMware's industry-leading virtualization technology, our solutions deliver a brave new model of IT that is fluid, instant and more secure. Customers can innovate faster by rapidly developing, automatically delivering and more safely consuming any application. With 2016 revenues of $7.09 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.