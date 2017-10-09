VMware Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Unified Endpoint Management Software

Recognized for Windows 10 Modern Management Capabilities and Breadth of Endpoint Platforms That the Solution Can Manage

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - VMware, Inc. ( NYSE : VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2017 Vendor Assessment." The report profiled 12 vendors and VMware was recognized as a leader in unified endpoint management (UEM).

VMware Workspace ONE™ powered by AirWatch® offers a single solution to enable UEM and unify the end user experience across all endpoint platforms including Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS, and Android. Workspace ONE is the industry's first digital workspace platform that uniquely integrates AirWatch endpoint management technology with end-user identity to deliver a consumer-simple experience with enterprise-class security. The platform also extends the same experience and security to traditional Windows environments with VMware Horizon® virtual application and desktop technology.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "VMware's AirWatch EMM product includes extensive UEM support in addition to Windows 10 modern management capabilities such as legacy Windows PC configuration and application management. AirWatch also supports macOS management features such as Mac app delivery, pre-deployment/staging system configuration, and support for macOS via Apple's Device Enrollment Program (DEP)." The report continued, "VMware is first UEM vendor to support Chromebook and Chrome OS devices at the API level with Google's Chrome Device Manager (CDM) service. Other third-party EMM/UEM platforms manage Chrome devices at the browser and browser extension level but are not integrated at the API level with CDM."

"Today's employees have grown accustomed to the seamless onboarding process associated with booting up a new mobile device. We're on a mission to bring this consumer-simple experience to PC lifecycle management to transform end user and IT experience," explained Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. "With Workspace ONE, we're enabling customers to unify their management silos across mobile to desktops and deliver an amazing experience to their workforce."

Commitment to innovation helped make Workspace ONE the industry's first unified end user experience, management and security solution for all endpoint platforms. The most recent capabilities introduced in the solution include:

The expansion our partner ecosystem enables customers to adopt a new approach that stitches together existing management and security silos and provides visibility across all users, apps and devices.

The addition of Chrome OS management capabilities coupled with new innovations in Windows 10 and macOS management makes Workspace ONE the industry's only digital workspace platform that unifies iOS, Android, Windows 10, macOS and Chrome OS.

Windows 10 PC management is simplified with the integration of peer-to-peer (P2P) software distribution technology to help install large applications to distributed PCs at scale, as well as integration with Microsoft Intune Graph APIs, enabling Office 365 application data loss prevention (DLP) policies to be managed in Workspace ONE.

New partnerships with some of the world's largest hardware manufacturers including Dell to offer Windows 10 systems pre-installed with AirWatch directly drop-shipped to end users to automate over-the-air onboarding without manual setup and configuration from IT, and HP Inc. to remove the complexity of acquiring, deploying and managing technology by integrating with HP Device as a Service (DaaS).

VMware Workspace ONE Intelligence, a new add-on service to Workspace ONE, will deliver comprehensive insights and automated actions to help accelerate planning, enhance security, and improve end user experience.

To access an excerpt of the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2017 Vendor Assessment" (Doc # US42993417, September 2017) report, click here.

Additional Resources

VMware, Workspace ONE, AirWatch and Horizon are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360 degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers realize possibilities by accelerating their digital transformation journeys. With VMware solutions, organizations are improving business agility by modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds, driving innovation with modern apps, creating exceptional experiences by empowering the digital workspace, and safeguarding customer trust by transforming security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.