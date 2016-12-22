VMware Partner COMPAREX India Engages ZINFI Telemarketing and Marketing Concierge Services to Generate and Qualify Leads

COMPAREX expresses satisfaction with results, and will continue the engagement over the next year

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced the successful launch of the initial phase of a marketing concierge services engagement with COMPAREX India, a premier partner of VMware offering IT services and vendor-independent software licensing consultation. The first stage of the engagement-overseen by ZINFI' marketing concierge services team and executed by its telemarketing services team-netted 48 marketing qualified leads (MQLs) for COMPAREX. Based on those results the company has set a goal of a 20%-30% increase in leads over the next 12 months, and is moving forward with its long-term plan to develop a high-quality database of prospects for its outside sales team.

COMPAREX India provides customers with VMware virtualization solutions, and is an active participant in VMware partner programs, which are powered by ZINFI's partner marketing automation platform. ZINFI's partner marketing concierge services help channel partners like VMware drive integrated multitouch marketing campaigns, and are often provided in conjunction with telemarketing or teleprospecting services. COMPAREX India has also begun to use the VMware partner portal, a core component of the ZINFI platform.

"We're very satisfied with the process and performance of the ZINFI marketing concierge services team," said Rachit Nayyar, who is COMPAREX India's marketing manager overseeing the VMware program for all of India. "We plan to keep up the effort and try to be more consistent with the process. I would highly recommend ZINFI to other partners." Nayyar noted that "ZINFI was very professional," both with prospects and in its ongoing communications with COMPAREX associates.

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications-partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

