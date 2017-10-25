VMware Report Links Empowered Employees with Measurable Business and Individual Performance Gains

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) -

Annual study examining the impact of the Digital Workspace on businesses reveals empowering employees with business applications can lead to measurable gains in culture, decision-making, personal productivity, and morale

CIO and employee perspectives differ when it comes to the availability, utility, and freedom to use technologies

VMware, Inc. ( NYSE : VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, in association with Forbes Insights, today unveiled results of its annual survey that examines the state of Digital Workspace technologies and their impact on business and digital transformation. The executive summary, titled "The Impact of the Digital Workforce: A New Equilibrium of the Digitally Transformed Enterprise" revealed that companies that empower employees with the applications they want and need, and make them readily accessible -- anytime, anywhere, on any device -- can benefit from measurable gains at the individual and organizational level.

While empowering employees with technology choice translates to superior enterprise performance, the report also found a dangerous disconnect between the perception employees and CIOs have on the availability, utility, and freedom to use employee technologies in the workplace.

"The traditional approach to technology management from the top down has led to shadow IT, with employees choosing to use devices, software, and systems outside the approval of IT," said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. "This report shows that a change in mindset among IT leaders and empowering employee choice can lead to improved workplace culture and yield tangible benefits in multiple areas. However, there is a gap that companies should be aware of between what some CIOs think they are providing employees and the actual employee experience. By working with VMware to deploy a Digital Workspace, businesses can close the gap and empower their employees."

Digital transformation is driving a shift to a new management environment and culture.

The empowerment of employees -- by granting them greater access to the apps they prefer and need to do their job -- can create a new equilibrium between IT and users. By empowering employees, companies self-identified as digital leaders are migrating to a business powered by employee initiative and management trust.

Companies that give employees ready access to the apps they need are nearly three times as likely to be rated leaders in digital transformation by their employees compared to companies that do not (81 percent versus 31 percent).

Employees in companies that are lagging in digital transformation (followers) are 10 times more likely to say that they don't have ready access to the apps that they need to do their jobs right compared to companies that empower their employees (2 percent versus 22 percent).

As employees become more empowered, they become more productive.

Business applications and productivity solutions are driving a fundamental transformation in the individual employee's workday. This includes faster decision making, increased productivity, better collaboration, and higher job satisfaction. Empowered employees (those whose firms make apps available and highly accessible) report that:

They spend 17 percent less time on manual processes.

Their team collaboration has increased by 16 percent.

Decision-making has been sped up by 16 percent.

Making apps highly accessible -- easily from any device -- powers the real difference in performance.

Companies that make apps available and highly accessible to employees outperform those that do not. Empowered employees compared to traditional employees are:

Almost five times more likely to report gains in personal productivity (63 percent versus 14 percent).

Nearly twice as likely to report that apps are very important in accelerating decision-making in the company (77 percent versus 39 percent).

Nearly four times more likely to report that their company has been made a more desirable place to work (55 percent versus 14 percent).

Empowered employees expect greater business success at the enterprise level.

Employee-level actions sum up to superior enterprise performance. With empowered employees come increases in efficiency, service quality, and potential for success in recruitment of talent.

Empowered employees project greater increase in efficiency (34 percent) for their firms compared to traditional employees.

Empowered employees report almost double the increase in service quality compared to traditional employees (17 percent versus 9 percent).

The HR function is improved with most respondents reporting it was "very important" for them to be empowered with cloud and mobile business applications for recruiting (69 percent) and onboarding of new employees (59 percent).

Majority of all CIOs (87 percent) believe that revenue can increase by more than 5 percent over three years when employees are empowered.

There is a misalignment between employees and CIOs.

Difference in perception on the availability, utility, and freedom to use technologies in the workplace can create a disconnect that can impact recruitment, collaboration, and morale.

72 percent of CIOs believe their company is a pioneer and leader in providing cutting-edge technologies to employees -- only 40 percent of employees do.

47 percent of CIOs strongly believe they are providing their employees with the apps/tools they need to do their jobs -- only 24 percent of employees strongly agree.

38 percent of CIOs strongly believe that they provide the needed access to enterprise apps -- only 16 percent of employees strongly agree.

About The Impact of the Digital Workforce Report

The findings in the report are based on a survey of 2,158 executives, divided equally between CIOs and end-users of business applications and productivity solutions. All respondents were from companies with annual revenue of over $250 million, with average revenue of $4.3 billion. Survey respondents were drawn from 16 countries in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Western Europe.

Respondents represented more than 12 industries, with no industry composing more than 20 percent of the total sample. The non-CIO respondents were drawn from multiple parts of the enterprise, including operations, sales, finance, HR, and executive management. The survey was conducted from June to August of 2017 by Forbes Insights, in collaboration with VMware.

Additional Resources

VMware and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers realize possibilities by accelerating their digital transformation journeys. With VMware solutions, organizations are improving business agility by modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds, driving innovation with modern apps, creating exceptional experiences by empowering the digital workspace, and safeguarding customer trust by transforming security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.