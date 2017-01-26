VMware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

Record Annual Revenue Exceeds $7 Billion; Q4 Revenue $2.03 billion, up 9% y-y; Additional $1.2B in Stock Repurchases Authorized through February 2018

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - VMware, Inc. ( NYSE : VMW), a leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016:

Quarterly Review

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $2.03 billion, an increase of 9% from the fourth quarter of 2015.

License revenue for the fourth quarter was $887 million, an increase of 8% from the fourth quarter of 2015.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $441 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, up 18% per diluted share compared to $373 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $597 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, up 13% per diluted share compared to $534 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $543 million, an increase of 21% from the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $747 million, an increase of 14% from the fourth quarter of 2015.

Operating cash flows for the fourth quarter were $463 million. Free cash flows for the quarter were $419 million.

Total revenue plus sequential change in total unearned revenue grew 13% year-over-year.

License revenue plus sequential change in unearned license revenue grew 14% year-over-year.

Annual Review

Revenue for 2016 was $7.09 billion, an increase of 8% from 2015 on a GAAP basis and up 7% on a non-GAAP basis.

License revenue for 2016 was $2.79 billion, an increase of 3% from 2015.

GAAP net income for 2016 was $1.19 billion, or $2.78 per diluted share, up 19% per diluted share compared to $997 million, or $2.34 per diluted share, for 2015. Non-GAAP net income for 2016 was $1.86 billion, or $4.39 per diluted share, up 8% per diluted share compared to $1.73 billion, or $4.06 per diluted share, for 2015.

GAAP operating income for 2016 was $1.44 billion, an increase of 20% from 2015. Non-GAAP operating income for 2016 was $2.29 billion, an increase of 9% from 2015.

Operating cash flows for 2016 were $2.38 billion. Free cash flows for 2016 were $2.23 billion.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $7.99 billion, and unearned revenue was $5.62 billion as of December 31, 2016.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $1.2 billion of its Class A common stock through the end of fiscal 2018, ending on February 2, 2018. Stock will be purchased from time to time, in the open market or through private transactions, subject to market conditions. The stock repurchase authorization is in addition to the Company's ongoing $500 million stock repurchase program announced in December 2016.

"Q4 closed out a strong fiscal 2016 and was one of the most balanced quarters for VMware in years," said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. "We're very pleased with our strong product momentum and customer enthusiasm for our Cloud strategy. We believe we have the world's most complete and capable hybrid cloud architecture, uniquely offering customers freedom and control in their infrastructure decisions."

Zane Rowe, executive vice president and chief financial officer, VMware, said, "This was a very good year for VMware demonstrated by strong revenue, earnings and cash flow growth, as well as a significant amount of capital returned to shareholders in the form of stock repurchases. We're pleased to announce the authorization of an additional $1.2 billion of stock repurchases to be completed during fiscal 2018."

Recent Highlights & Strategic Announcements

In October, VMware and Amazon Web Services announced a partnership to provide a new VMware vSphere®-based cloud service running on AWS. VMware Cloud™ on AWS will make it easier to run any application, using a common set of familiar software and tools, in a consistent hybrid cloud environment. This new service will be delivered, sold and supported by VMware and will be available later in 2017.

VMware hosted over 75,000 customers, partners and influencers at VMworld® 2016, VMworld 2016 Europe and across APJ vForums in 17 cities across 13 countries.

At VMworld 2016 Europe, the company introduced a wave of new products and services designed to help customers accelerate their digital transformation: Now generally available, the new releases of VMware vSphere®, VMware vSAN™ and VMware vRealize® Automation™ all introduced support for containers, enabling developers to become more productive and IT to easily run containerized applications in production.



VMware further expanded the company's growing ecosystem of VMware Ready™ for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) certified solutions, with 22 Virtual Network Functions now certified from 19 vendors worldwide. VMware's growing set of NFV partners helps global communications service providers adopt and deploy NFV to transform their operations and service portfolio with speed and confidence.

VMware was positioned as a leader in the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing Software 2016 Vendor Assessment (doc # US40700016, November 2016)." The report evaluated eight vendors based on criteria that span across strategies and capabilities. VMware was recognized for the second consecutive year for having the most complete mix of business and solution strategies and capabilities for delivering virtual desktops and applications through its VMware Horizon® portfolio of solutions and services that includes VMware Horizon® 7, Horizon Air™, Horizon FLEX™ and VMware App Volumes™.

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with its Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

VMware, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue: License $ 887 $ 825 $ 2,794 $ 2,720 Services 1,145 1,043 4,299 3,927 GSA settlement - - - (76 ) Total revenue 2,032 1,868 7,093 6,571 Operating expenses(1): Cost of license revenue 38 44 159 186 Cost of services revenue 237 222 894 832 Research and development 395 342 1,503 1,300 Sales and marketing 646 612 2,357 2,267 General and administrative 173 198 689 766 Realignment - 3 52 23 Operating income 543 447 1,439 1,197 Investment income 21 11 77 49 Interest expense with Dell (7 ) (7 ) (26 ) (26 ) Other income (expense), net (8 ) 2 (17 ) (7 ) Income before income tax 549 453 1,473 1,213 Income tax provision 108 80 287 216 Net income $ 441 $ 373 $ 1,186 $ 997 Net income per weighted-average share, basic for Class A and Class B $ 1.07 $ 0.89 $ 2.82 $ 2.35 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Class A and Class B $ 1.04 $ 0.88 $ 2.78 $ 2.34 Weighted-average shares, basic for Class A and Class B 412,118 421,640 420,520 424,003 Weighted-average shares, diluted for Class A and Class B 416,512 422,858 423,994 426,547 ______ (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of license revenue $ 1 $ 1 $ 2 $ 2 Cost of services revenue 14 11 52 44 Research and development 81 62 305 226 Sales and marketing 49 44 195 168 General and administrative 20 17 82 64

VMware, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,790 $ 2,493 Short-term investments 5,195 5,016 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2 and $2 1,856 1,633 Due from related parties, net 132 74 Other current assets 362 144 Total current assets 10,335 9,360 Property and equipment, net 1,049 1,128 Other assets 248 193 Deferred tax assets 462 456 Intangible assets, net 517 616 Goodwill 4,032 3,993 Total assets $ 16,643 $ 15,746 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 125 $ 138 Accrued expenses and other 898 746 Unearned revenue 3,531 3,245 Total current liabilities 4,554 4,129 Notes payable to Dell 1,500 1,500 Unearned revenue 2,093 1,831 Other liabilities 399 363 Total liabilities 8,546 7,823 Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, par value $.01; authorized 2,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 108,351 and 121,947 shares 1 1 Class B convertible common stock, par value $.01; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 300,000 shares 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,721 2,728 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9 ) (8 ) Retained earnings 6,381 5,195 Total VMware, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 8,097 7,919 Non-controlling interests - 4 Total stockholders' equity 8,097 7,923 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,643 $ 15,746

VMware, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Operating activities: Net income $ 441 $ 373 $ 1,186 $ 997 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 83 90 345 335 Stock-based compensation 165 135 636 504 Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation (9 ) - (15 ) (28 ) Deferred income taxes, net 16 12 (8 ) (31 ) Gain on Dell share repurchase (8 ) - (8 ) - Impairment of strategic investments 2 - 14 5 Loss on disposal of assets 4 - 16 - Other 1 (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (737 ) (622 ) (224 ) (114 ) Other assets (195 ) 17 (215 ) 32 Due to/from related parties, net (109 ) (52 ) (54 ) (21 ) Accounts payable 17 1 (9 ) (35 ) Accrued expenses 251 154 187 1 Income taxes payable 11 (10 ) (15 ) 13 Unearned revenue 530 391 547 242 Net cash provided by operating activities 463 488 2,381 1,899 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (44 ) (59 ) (153 ) (333 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (389 ) (648 ) (3,725 ) (3,323 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities 458 494 2,227 2,193 Maturities of available-for-sale securities 294 261 1,307 1,100 Proceeds from disposal of assets - - 3 - Purchases of strategic investments (16 ) (3 ) (49 ) (14 ) Proceeds from sales of strategic investments - 1 1 4 Business combinations, net of cash acquired (15 ) (17 ) (74 ) (38 ) Decrease (increase) in restricted cash - (2 ) (2 ) 75 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 288 27 (465 ) (336 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2 3 109 126 Proceeds from non-controlling interests - - - 4 Payment to acquire non-controlling interests - - (4 ) - Repurchase of common stock (559 ) (75 ) (1,575 ) (1,125 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation 9 - 15 28 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (67 ) (33 ) (164 ) (174 ) Net cash used in financing activities (615 ) (105 ) (1,619 ) (1,141 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 136 410 297 422 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 2,654 2,083 2,493 2,071 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 2,790 $ 2,493 $ 2,790 $ 2,493 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 8 $ 7 $ 29 $ 28 Cash paid for taxes, net 255 76 467 231 Non-cash items: Changes in capital additions, accrued but not paid $ 8 $ - $ (7 ) $ (49 ) Changes in tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock, accrued but not paid 2 1 3 (2 )

VMware, Inc. GROWTH IN REVENUE PLUS SEQUENTIAL CHANGE IN UNEARNED REVENUE (in millions) (unaudited) Growth in Total Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned Revenue Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Total revenue, as reported $ 2,032 $ 1,868 Sequential change in unearned revenue 530 391 Total revenue plus sequential change in unearned revenue $ 2,562 $ 2,259 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 13 % Growth in License Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned License Revenue Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Total license revenue, as reported $ 887 $ 825 Sequential change in unearned license revenue 78 24 Total license revenue plus sequential change in unearned license revenue $ 965 $ 849 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 14 %

VMware, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE SCHEDULE (INCLUDES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA) (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



December

31, 2016



September

30, 2016



June

30, 2016



March

31, 2016



December

31, 2015



September

30, 2015

Revenue as reported(1): License $ 887 $ 691 $ 644 $ 572 $ 825 $ 681 Software maintenance 987 947 915 891 901 863 Professional services 158 140 134 126 142 128 Total revenue $ 2,032 $ 1,778 $ 1,693 $ 1,589 $ 1,868 $ 1,672 Change (%) over prior year: License 7.5 % 1.4 % 0.9 % (0.7 )% 6.2 % 6.6 % Software maintenance 9.6 % 9.7 % 10.4 % 9.7 % 12.1 % 10.8 % Professional services 11.3 % 10.7 % 3.5 % 2.7 % 16.1 % 31.3 % Total revenue 8.8 % 6.4 % 11.3 % 5.2 % 9.7 % 10.3 % Revenue as reported, excluding GSA settlement(2): License $ 887 $ 691 $ 644 $ 572 $ 825 $ 681 Software maintenance 987 947 915 891 901 863 Professional services 158 140 134 126 142 128 Non-GAAP total revenue $ 2,032 $ 1,778 $ 1,693 $ 1,589 $ 1,868 $ 1,672 Change (%) over prior year: License 7.5 % 1.4 % 0.9 % (0.7 )% 6.2 % 6.6 % Software maintenance 9.6 % 9.7 % 10.4 % 9.7 % 12.1 % 10.8 % Professional services 11.3 % 10.7 % 3.5 % 2.7 % 16.1 % 31.3 % Non-GAAP total revenue 8.8 % 6.4 % 6.0 % 5.2 % 9.7 % 10.3 %

(1) Represents revenue reported each quarter. (2) Represents revenue reported each quarter less the reduction of revenue due to the GSA settlement recognized in the second quarter of 2015.

VMware, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL UNEARNED REVENUE SCHEDULE (in millions) (unaudited) December

31,2016 September

30,2016 June

30,2016 March

31,2016 December

31,2015 September

30,2015 Unearned revenue as reported: License $ 503 $ 425 $ 455 $ 415 $ 428 $ 404 Software maintenance 4,628 4,201 4,189 4,105 4,174 3,850 Professional services 493 468 478 456 474 432 Total unearned revenue $ 5,624 $ 5,094 $ 5,122 $ 4,976 $ 5,076 $ 4,686 Change (%) over prior year: License 17.4 % 5.1 % (5.5 )% (11.0 )% (12.2 )% (5.6 )% Software maintenance 10.9 % 9.1 % 7.6 % 6.7 % 6.9 % 8.2 % Professional services 3.9 % 8.6 % 9.2 % 6.0 % 7.9 % 11.2 % Total unearned revenue 10.8 % 8.7 % 6.4 % 4.9 % 5.0 % 7.1 %

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited)

GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Employer Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions Intangible Amortization Acquisition and Other Related Items Gain on Share Repurchase (4) Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP,

as adjusted (2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 38 (1 ) - (24 ) - - - $ 14 Cost of services revenue $ 237 (14 ) - (1 ) - - - $ 222 Research and development $ 395 (81 ) - - - - - $ 314 Sales and marketing $ 646 (49 ) (2 ) (5 ) - - - $ 591 General and administrative $ 173 (20 ) - - (9 ) - - $ 144 Operating income $ 543 165 2 30 9 - - $ 747 Operating margin(2) 26.7 % 8.1 % 0.1 % 1.5 % 0.4 % - - 36.8 % Other income (expense), net $ (8 ) - - - 6 (8 ) - $ (11 ) Income before income tax $ 549 165 2 30 15 (8 ) - $ 751 Income tax provision $ 108 46 $ 154 Tax rate(2) 19.6 % 20.5 % Net income $ 441 165 2 30 15 (8 ) (46 ) $ 597 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Class A and Class B(2) (3) $ 1.04 $ 0.40 $ - $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ - $ (0.11 ) $ 1.43

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 416,512 diluted weighted-average shares for Class A and Class B. (4) In December 2016, VMware entered into a stock purchase agreement with Dell and Dell's wholly-owned subsidiary, EMC Equity Assets LLC ("EMC") pursuant to which VMware agreed to purchase $500 million of VMware Class A common stock from EMC. The final aggregate number of shares purchased will be determined based on a volume-weighted average price, less a contractually agreed upon discount. As of December 31, 2016, VMware had made an up-front payment of $375 million, as well as recognized a derivative asset and related $8 million gain in Other income (expense), net. The derivative asset is related to its obligation to repurchase $125 million of additional shares and is measured at fair value on a recurring basis. In accordance with U.S. GAAP, diluted net income per share does not include the impact of the remeasurement.

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATIONOF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 (amounts in millions, except per shareamounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited)

GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Employer Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions Intangible Amortization Realignment Charges Acquisition and Other Related Items Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP,

as adjusted (2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 44 (1 ) - (25 ) - - - $ 18 Cost of services revenue $ 222 (11 ) - (1 ) - - - $ 210 Research and development $ 342 (62 ) (1 ) - - - - $ 280 Sales and marketing $ 612 (44 ) (1 ) (7 ) - - - $ 559 General and administrative $ 198 (17 ) - (1 ) - (35 ) - $ 145 Realignment $ 3 - - - (3 ) - - $ - Operating income $ 447 135 2 34 3 35 - $ 656 Operating margin(2) 23.9 % 7.2 % 0.1 % 1.8 % 0.2 % 1.9 % - 35.1 % Other income (expense), net $ 2 - - - - (2 ) - $ - Income before income tax $ 453 135 2 34 3 33 - $ 660 Income tax provision $ 80 46 $ 126 Tax rate(2) 17.5 % 19.0 % Net income $ 373 135 2 34 3 33 (46 ) $ 534 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Class A and Class B(2) (3) $ 0.88 $ 0.32 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.26

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 422,858 diluted weighted-average shares for Class A and Class B.

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATIONOF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 (amounts in millions, except per shareamounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited)

GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Employer Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions Intangible Amortization Realignment Charges Acquisition and Other Related Items Gain on Share Repurchase (4) Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP,

as adjusted (2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 159 (2 ) - (100 ) - - - - $ 57 Cost of services revenue $ 894 (52 ) (1 ) (2 ) - - - - $ 839 Research and development $ 1,503 (305 ) (1 ) - - - - - $ 1,197 Sales and marketing $ 2,357 (195 ) (5 ) (22 ) - - - - $ 2,134 General and administrative $ 689 (82 ) (1 ) (1 ) - (34 ) - - $ 572 Realignment $ 52 - - - (52 ) - - - $ - Operating income $ 1,439 636 8 125 52 34 - - $ 2,294 Operating margin(2) 20.3 % 9.0 % 0.1 % 1.8 % 0.7 % 0.5 % - - 32.3 % Other income (expense), net $ (17 ) - - - - 20 (8 ) - $ (5 ) Income before income tax $ 1,473 636 8 125 52 54 (8 ) - $ 2,340 Income tax provision $ 287 191 $ 478 Tax rate(2) 19.5 % 20.4 % Net income $ 1,186 636 8 125 52 54 (8 ) (191 ) $ 1,862 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Class A and Class B(2) (3) $ 2.78 $ 1.50 $ 0.02 $ 0.30 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ - $ (0.45 ) $ 4.39

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 423,994 diluted weighted-average shares for Class A and Class B. (4) In December 2016, VMware entered into a stock purchase agreement with Dell and Dell's wholly-owned subsidiary, EMC Equity Assets LLC ("EMC") pursuant to which VMware agreed to purchase $500 million of VMware Class A common stock from EMC. The final aggregate number of shares purchased will be determined based on a volume-weighted average price, less a contractually agreed upon discount. As of December 31, 2016, VMware had made an up-front payment of $375 million, as well as recognized a derivative asset and related $8 million gain in Other income (expense), net. The derivative asset is related to its obligation to repurchase $125 million of additional shares and is measured at fair value on a recurring basis. In accordance with U.S. GAAP, diluted net income per share does not include the impact of the remeasurement.

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATIONOF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015 (amounts in millions, except per shareamounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited)

GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Employer Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions Intangible Amortization Realignment Charges Acquisition and Other Related Items GSA Settlement Certain Litigation and Other Contingencies Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP,

as adjusted (2) Revenue: GSA settlement $ (76 ) - - - - - 76 - - $ - Total revenue $ 6,571 - - - - - 76 - - $ 6,647 Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 186 (2 ) - (107 ) - - - - - $ 77 Cost of services revenue $ 832 (44 ) (1 ) (3 ) - - - - - $ 784 Research and development $ 1,300 (226 ) (3 ) - - - - - - $ 1,072 Sales and marketing $ 2,267 (168 ) (5 ) (28 ) - - - - - $ 2,066 General and administrative $ 766 (64 ) (2 ) (3 ) - (158 ) 6 (11 ) - $ 534 Realignment $ 23 - - - (23 ) - - - - $ - Operating income $ 1,197 504 11 141 23 158 70 11 - $ 2,114 Operating margin(2) 18.2 % 7.7 % 0.2 % 2.1 % 0.4 % 2.4 % 1.1 % 0.2 % - 31.8 % Other income (expense), net $ (7 ) - - - - (1 ) - - - $ (7 ) Income before income tax $ 1,213 504 11 141 23 158 70 11 - $ 2,130 Income tax provision $ 216 181 $ 398 Tax rate(2) 17.8 % 18.7 % Net income $ 997 504 11 141 23 158 70 11 (181 ) $ 1,732 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Class A and Class B(2) (3) $ 2.34 $ 1.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.33 $ 0.05 $ 0.37 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ (0.42 ) $ 4.06

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 426,547 diluted weighted-average shares for Class A and Class B.

VMware, Inc. REVENUE BY TYPE (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue: License $ 887 $ 825 $ 2,794 $ 2,720 Services: Software maintenance 987 901 3,740 3,405 Professional services 158 142 559 522 Total services 1,145 1,043 4,299 3,927 GSA settlement - - - (76 ) Total revenue $ 2,032 $ 1,868 $ 7,093 $ 6,571 Percentage of revenue: License 43.6 % 44.2 % 39.4 % 41.4 % Services: Software maintenance 48.6 % 48.2 % 52.7 % 51.8 % Professional services 7.8 % 7.6 % 7.9 % 7.9 % Total services 56.4 % 55.8 % 60.6 % 59.7 % GSA settlement - % - % - % (1.1 )% Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

VMware, Inc. REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue: United States $ 1,001 $ 947 $ 3,588 $ 3,311 International 1,031 921 3,505 3,260 Total revenue $ 2,032 $ 1,868 $ 7,093 $ 6,571 Percentage of revenue: United States 49.3 % 50.7 % 50.6 % 50.4 % International 50.7 % 49.3 % 49.4 % 49.6 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOWS (A NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE) (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 GAAP cash flows from operating activities $ 463 $ 488 $ 2,381 $ 1,899 Capital expenditures (44 ) (59 ) (153 ) (333 ) Free cash flows $ 419 $ 429 $ 2,228 $ 1,566

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding VMware's results, VMware has disclosed in this earnings release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income per diluted share, and free cash flows. VMware has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures, other than free cash flows, differ from GAAP in that they exclude stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, realignment charges, acquisition and other-related items, gain on share repurchase, certain litigation and other contingencies, and the GSA settlement, each as discussed below. Free cash flows differ from GAAP cash flows from operating activities with respect to the treatment of capital expenditures.

VMware has also presented in this earnings release (i) quarterly historical data for total revenue, excluding the GSA settlement, and unearned revenue; and (ii) data on the percentage change in total revenue and license revenue plus the sequential change in unearned revenue and unearned license revenue, respectively. VMware's management believes that these measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to make meaningful comparisons of VMware revenue and unearned revenue across periods.

VMware's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, to calculate bonus payments and to evaluate VMware's financial performance, the performance of its individual functional groups and the ability of operations to generate cash. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect VMware's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in VMware's business, as they exclude charges and gains that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating VMware's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Additionally, management believes information regarding free cash flows provides investors and others with an important perspective on the cash available to make strategic acquisitions and investments, to repurchase shares, to fund ongoing operations and to fund other capital expenditures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing VMware's operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of VMware's employees and executives, the expense for the fair value of the stock-based instruments VMware utilizes may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards. Management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of VMware's core business and to facilitate comparison of its results to those of peer companies.

Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions. The amount of employer payroll taxes on stock-based compensation is dependent on VMware's stock price and other factors that are beyond VMware's control and do not correlate to the operation of the business.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. A portion of the purchase price of VMware's acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, such as intellectual property, and is subject to amortization. However, VMware does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Therefore, VMware believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Realignment charges. Realignment charges include workforce reductions, asset impairments, losses on asset disposals and costs to exit facilities. VMware's management believes it is useful to exclude these items, when significant, as they are not reflective of VMware's ongoing business and operating results.

Acquisition and other-related items. As VMware does not acquire or dispose of businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction, VMware believes it is useful to exclude acquisition and other-related items when looking for a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. These items include: Direct costs of acquisitions and dispositions, such as transaction and advisory fees. Accruals for the portion of merger consideration payable in installments that may be paid in cash or VMware stock, at the option of VMware. These accruals are primarily composed of amounts VMware paid to designated founders and key executives of AirWatch. Such payments were completed in the first quarter of 2016. Charges recognized for non-recoverable strategic investments or gains recognized on the disposition of strategic investments are included as other-related items. Gains or losses on sale or disposal of distinct lines of business or product offerings, or transactions with features similar to discontinued operations, including recoveries or charges recognized to adjust the fair value of assets that qualify as "held for sale". Certain costs incurred related to Dell's acquisition of VMware's parent company, EMC Corporation.



Gain on share repurchase. In December 2016, VMware entered into a stock purchase agreement with Dell and Dell's wholly-owned subsidiary, EMC Equity Assets LLC ("EMC") pursuant to which VMware agreed to purchase $500 million of VMware Class A common stock. The final aggregate number of shares purchased will be determined based on a volume-weighted average price, less a contractually agreed upon discount. As of December 31, 2016, VMware had made an up-front payment of $375 million, as well as recognized a derivative asset and related $8 million gain in Other income (expense), net. The derivative asset is related to its obligation to repurchase $125 million of additional shares and is measured at fair value on a recurring basis. VMware's management believes it is useful to exclude this item, as it is not reflective of VMware's ongoing business and operating results.

Certain litigation and other contingencies. VMware, from time to time, may incur charges or benefits that are outside of the ordinary course of VMware's business related to litigation and other contingencies. VMware believes it is useful to exclude such charges or benefits because it does not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of VMware's business and because of the singular nature of the claims underlying such matters.

GSA Settlement. During the second quarter of 2015, VMware reached an agreement with the Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the General Services Administration ("GSA") to resolve allegations that its sales practices between 2006 and 2013 had violated the federal False Claims Act. The settlement amount was $76 million and was recorded as a reduction of total revenue. VMware believes it is useful to exclude this amount because it does not consider it to be part of the ongoing operations of VMware's business and because of the singular nature of the claims underlying the matter.

Tax adjustment. Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to VMware's annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on VMware's estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating VMware's non-GAAP income as well as significant tax adjustments. VMware's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that VMware management believes materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to VMware's estimated annual tax rates as described above, the estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from VMware's actual tax liabilities.

Additionally, VMware's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flows is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.

The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect VMware's operations. Specifically, in the case of stock-based compensation, if VMware did not pay out a portion of its compensation in the form of stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the cash salary expense included in operating expenses would be higher, which would affect VMware's cash position. VMware compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered measures of VMware's liquidity. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review VMware's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.