VMware to Participate in Keynote Panel at Mobile World Congress 2017

VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger will join Atos and Other Industry Luminaries to Discuss How Mobile Technology Plays a Pivotal Role in Today's Event Experience

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - VMware, Inc. ( NYSE : VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, announced today that the company's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, will take part in a keynote at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. Central European Time / 3:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. A live webcast will be available at https://www.mobileworldlive.com/mobile-world-live-tv-2017 when the keynote is delivered. A replay will also be available 24 hours after the keynote at: https://www.mobileworldlive.com/mobile-world-congress-2017/.

Mobile technology plays a pivotal role in the modern event experience, from broadcasting, fan engagement, crowd management, to ticketing and security. In effect it is a showcase for how mobile can be used diversely and most effectively. But it's not just about the sporting events engagement and management, it is also critical to monitoring and improving sporting performance through wearable technology.

Within this keynote, Pat Gelsinger and Patrick Adiba, Group Executive Vice President / Chief Commercial Officer - Major Events at Atos, will highlight some high-profile sporting events in the world. For additional details and the complete list of panelists participating in the keynote, visit here.

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Central European Time / 3:30 - 4:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time

Where: Mobile World Capital Barcelona, Hall 4, Auditorium 1

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

VMware and Cross-Cloud Architecture are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.