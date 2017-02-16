VMware to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - VMware, Inc. ( NYSE : VMW) today announced that Sanjay Poonen, VMware's chief operating officer, customer operations will present as a speaker at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at 11:45 a.m. PT/ 2:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on VMware's Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

