VMworld 2017 Heads to Las Vegas and Barcelona

Conference Will Enable Attendees to Explore the Endless Possibilities of Digital Transformation

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - VMware, Inc. ( NYSE : VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced that the 14th annual VMworld® 2017 U.S. will be held Aug. 27-31 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. A couple weeks later, the 10th annual VMworld 2017 Europe will return to Fira Barcelona Gran Via Sept. 11-14 in Barcelona.

Designed for the visionaries driving digital transformation in the workplace, VMworld 2017 will empower attendees to be the change makers of their organization by fostering unlimited possibilities to learn, connect and innovate in the world of IT and business. The four-day event will feature general session keynotes by industry thought leaders, hundreds of user-centric panels and sessions, certification trainings and labs on industry hot topics such as Unified Endpoint Management, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, Cloud Management and Services, Network Virtualization, and the Internet of Things.

At VMworld 2017, attendees will be able to:

Hear keynotes from industry thought leaders and VMware executives on what matters most in IT today, and what's coming next

Meet face-to-face with subject matter experts who bring new perspectives to pain points and opportunities

Network with VMware's partner ecosystem, industry leaders, and other IT movers and shakers -- a "who's who" in digital business

Discover new and emerging product breakthroughs, best practices, and case studies

Gain direct, take-to-the-bank experience in expert-guided Hands-on Labs and VMware Certification opportunities

About VMworld 2017 U.S.

VMworld 2017 U.S. is the industry's largest virtualization and cloud computing event. With more than 500 unique sessions and labs, and more than 220 sponsors and exhibitors, attendees will have unparalleled access to the knowledge and tools they need to master the new cloud landscape and transform their business. To learn more about VMworld, please visit: www.vmworld.com

