Vodafone Selects Juniper Networks' SDN Capability for Automated and Agile Business Services

February 28, 2017 02:01 ET
BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that Juniper has been selected as a Vodafone Global Approved Vendor for its Contrail Networking software-defined networking (SDN) solution. The technology will help enable innovative, user-driven, flexible business services for Vodafone's customers.
"Being able to provide automated, virtualized, cloud-enabled networking capabilities securely and at scale is fundamental to our future success, and we are pleased to have Juniper on board as a key technology partner."
"The technical and commercial appraisal that proceeds becoming a Vodafone Global Approved Vendor is extremely rigorous. The selection of our Contrail Networking solution is a major validation of our technology's ability to help our customers drive innovation and be best positioned to win in a hyper competitive marketplace."
Media Relations: Penny Still Juniper Networks +44 (0) 1372 385 692 pstill@juniper.net
