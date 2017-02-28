Vodafone Selects Juniper Networks' SDN Capability for Automated and Agile Business Services

Juniper at Mobile World Congress: Hall 2, Booth 2J60 (February 27 - March 2, 2017)

BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that Juniper has been selected as a Vodafone Global Approved Vendor for its Contrail Networking software-defined networking (SDN) solution. The technology will help enable innovative, user-driven, flexible business services for Vodafone's customers.

News Highlights:

Contrail Networking is a simple, open and agile SDN solution that automates and orchestrates the creation of highly scalable virtual networks. These virtual networks enable operators, such as Vodafone, to harness the power of the cloud for new services, increased business agility and revenue growth.

In its booth at Mobile World Congress, Juniper is hosting a presentation of VPN+, a showcase for Vodafone's multi-vendor mobile VPN services portfolio and an integral part of Vodafone Ocean Transformation.

VPN+ use cases on show include SD-WAN, service chaining, on-demand services (e.g. large-scale data back-up), virtual cloud-hosted services, and universal, virtualized Customer Premises Equipment (CPE).

All VPN+ services are designed to be customer-portal driven, enabling users to select, change and provision services with a mouse-click.

Supporting Quotes:

"Being able to provide automated, virtualized, cloud-enabled networking capabilities securely and at scale is fundamental to our future success, and we are pleased to have Juniper on board as a key technology partner."

David Amzallag, head of network virtualization, Vodafone Group

"The technical and commercial appraisal that proceeds becoming a Vodafone Global Approved Vendor is extremely rigorous. The selection of our Contrail Networking solution is a major validation of our technology's ability to help our customers drive innovation and be best positioned to win in a hyper competitive marketplace."

Luca Claretti, Vodafone global client director, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources

