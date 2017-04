Vogogo Inc. Announces Filing of Year End December 31, 2016 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Management's Discussion and Analysis

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Vogogo Inc. ("Vogogo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:VGO) announces today that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016. These consolidated financial statements and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis may be obtained on Vogogo's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Vogogo Inc.

Vogogo Inc. has provided payment processing and related transaction risk services. During 2016, Vogogo discontinued its payment and related risk services, and the board has since been energetically assessing alternative business opportunities for the Company. Over 50 candidate opportunities have been reviewed at a high level and, of these, four opportunities qualified for more comprehensive due diligence. As at the date of this MD&A, two candidate opportunities remain of interest and continue to be assessed in detail. While these two opportunities currently appear to be promising vend-in candidates, there is no certainty that a suitable vend-in deal involving either of the opportunities can be completed. While assessing these candidates, the Board continues to seek additional candidate opportunities. It is anticipated that a vend-in deal will be completed in 2017.

READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company assessing alternative business opportunities and the ability to source business opportunities that will enhance shareholder value. The words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Vogogo. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Vogogo. Vogogo does not have any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.