VoiceBase EU Set to Launch in April Ensuring the Protection of European Customers' Data

VoiceBase to process calls exclusively in region in support of Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC and the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - At Enterprise Connect, VoiceBase, the leading provider of speech analytics for the cloud announced its plans to launch VoiceBase EU, a European instance of its services platform in April of this year. The European expansion will help VoiceBase customers adhere to Directive 95/46/EC and the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by processing and storing data entirely within the EU. Enterprise and Service Provider customers that until now have held back deploying cloud-based speech analytics solutions due to data privacy concerns can now have calls processed in region.

"VoiceBase services include a much needed ability to detect and redact card holder data from call recordings stored within merchants hosted data environments. This functionality is fundamental to multi-channel merchants delivering a scope reduction strategy to reduce the time, cost and effort in meeting their contractual obligations within the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard," said John Greenwood, Director at Compliance3. "We are pleased to see VoiceBase step up to cost effectively address the challenges in providing data sovereignty for European customers that have limited the deployment of cloud based services to this point," Greenwood continued.

The VoiceBase API provides a suite of features that starts with highly accurate transcription and includes keyword/phrase spotting, predictive analytics and Payment Card Industry (PCI) redaction. Together, these services power many sought after enterprise use cases such as call tracking, compliance, agent monitoring, voice of the customer and sales coaching.

"Given our growth in the United States and the needs of our global customers, it has always been a matter of 'when' and not 'if' we would be replicating our platform in Europe," said Walter Bachtiger, Founder and CEO of VoiceBase. "Well 'when' just became 'now' and that says a lot about our leadership in the speech analytics market," proclaimed Bachtiger.

About VoiceBase

VoiceBase provides easy-to-use APIs that automatically transcribe audio and video, provide speech analytics with extracted keywords and topics, and predictive analytics based on machine learning technology. Every day, VoiceBase processes millions of recordings that allow users to search from the web or their mobile device into the timeline of a recording, and play the precise parts of a phone call, conference call or webinar, educational lecture, podcast or video. Enterprises make use of the VoiceBase platform to serve multiple use cases that include compliance, agent monitoring, 'voice of the customer', sales coaching and video captioning. VoiceBase's customers include Twilio, Nasdaq, FreeConferenceCall.com, HireVue, Invoca and Callcap. The company is privately held and is based in San Francisco, California.