VoiceBase to Extend its Cloud Contact Center Reach Through Support of Amazon Connect

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - At Enterprise Connect, VoiceBase, a leading provider of speech analytics for the cloud announced its support for Amazon Connect a new cloud-based contact center service from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Based on Amazon's customer service system, Amazon Connect efficiently helps any size business to set up and manage its own customer contact center. Through its integration with Amazon Connect, VoiceBase makes it easy for AWS customers to surface insights from spoken information allowing them to make better business decisions. The integration automatically sends call recordings to VoiceBase for transcription and analytics, with the output delivered to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Kinesis, or Hadoop for processing, and to Amazon QuickSight, Qlik, or Tableau, for reporting.

The VoiceBase API provides a powerful suite of features that starts with highly accurate transcription and includes keyword and phrase spotting and predictive analytics. Together, these services power many sought after enterprise use cases such as compliance, agent monitoring, voice of the customer and sales coaching.

"We are very excited to have access to the broad customer reach available through the Amazon Partner Network (APN), and now even more as a result of our integration with Amazon Connect," said Walter Bachtiger, Founder and CEO of VoiceBase. "AWS provides the ideal framework for VoiceBase to layer on its speech analytics services and ultimately make them easy to consume by the enterprise," continued Bachtiger.

About VoiceBase

VoiceBase provides easy-to-use APIs that automatically transcribe audio and video, provide speech analytics with extracted keywords and topics, and predictive analytics based on machine learning technology. Every day, VoiceBase processes millions of recordings that allow users to search from the web or their mobile device into the timeline of a recording, and play the precise parts of a phone call, conference call or webinar, educational lecture, podcast or video. Enterprises make use of the VoiceBase platform to serve multiple use cases that include compliance, agent monitoring, voice of the customer, sales coaching and video captioning. VoiceBase's customers include Twilio, Nasdaq, FreeConferenceCall.com, HireVue, Invoca and Callcap. The company is privately held and is based in San Francisco, California.