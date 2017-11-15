Volante Technologies and open banking experts Open Vector announce partnership

Bringing a much needed, rapidly implementable end-to-end open banking solution to clients across the globe

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES and MEXICO CITY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Volante Technologies Inc.,a global provider of software for the integration, processing and orchestration of payments and financial messages on premise or as a cloud service, today announced its partnership with Open Vector, an advisory firm specialising in providing open banking consultancy services.

The partnership between Open Vector and Volante Technologies creates an end-to-end service for the global banking industry looking to adopt open banking policies and structures.

Open Vector provides direction and strategy to clients, while Volante's open banking API enabling technology ensures firms can easily adopt new API-based technologies regardless of their current banking systems infrastructure. This ensures firms can not only take advantage of the opportunities that open banking presents on an ongoing basis, but also ensures compliance with key regulations coming into effect such as PSD2 and GDPR.

Open Vector was established in 2017 with the purpose of leveraging the extensive knowledge achieved in the UK with the creation, implementation and go live of the first in-country open banking strategy worldwide. Volante's VolPay Channel: Open Banking solution enables banks to rapidly integrate their back office servicing applications, including payment engines and core banking applications, with the front-end API management layer that provides the secure managed access to the bank's environment via defined APIs. The integration that VolPay Channel: Open Banking provides includes the management and orchestration of the potentially complex two-way communication between the API layer and the banking systems environment.

Nadish Lad, Global Head of Payment Products, Volante Technologies, commented, "The open banking API world is a new, millennial way of doing business. Aside from the regulatory pressures of PSD2, by adopting open banking, banks can increase the revenue generating opportunities for themselves. By partnering with Open Vector, we will be able to offer a full service approach to clients looking to quickly adopt open banking. This will include consultancy and strategy through to rapid technology implementation and ongoing service, to help clients thrive in this new API-based landscape."

Carlos Figueredo, CEO, Open Vector,said, "Open Vector is one of the very few commercially-oriented consulting firms that to date has included working with a major global financial centre to interpret policy mandates, and then in the successful creation, design and implementation of its open banking ecosystem. We are certain that through partnering with Volante, we can enable clients to become compliant with regulation, and also, most importantly, help realise new commercial business opportunities and revenue streams.

Our decision to partner with Volante is founded upon the work they do globally in their work with financial institutions to rapidly introduce solutions based on new technologies with high degrees of automation. Their work in implementing APIs into the bank, helps banks with legacy infrastructures to take advantage of the opportunities in open banking."

About Volante

Founded in 2001, Volante Technologies is a global leader in the provision of software for the integration, processing and orchestration of payments and financial messages within financial institutions and corporate enterprises. Volante is dedicated to helping firms increase their business agility so they can focus on being competitive in their marketplace. Product features such as configuration rather than coding, automated code and documentation generation and inbuilt test harnesses promise significantly accelerated project completions.

Volante serves a growing client base of more than 85 financial institutions and corporate enterprises operating in 27 countries around the world, including several of the largest global organizations. Many clients use Volante to assist with multiple product implementations ranging from message transformation and integration, through to the processing and orchestration of payments. Along with its products, Volante Designer and the VolPay Suite of payments processing products, Volante maintains a growing library of hundreds of domestic and international financial industry standards plugins, transformations and processor modules. Volante's VolPay Suite of payment products can be licensed and deployed on premise or on the cloud. Should clients choose to subscribe to any of the VolPay Suite applications as 'Payments as a Service' on the cloud, Volante also offers this option.

Supported by offices in Jersey City, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Bogota, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, Volante is able to encapsulate a best practice approach into all its product lines.

For further information please visit: www.volantetech.com

About Open Vector

Open Vector is a strategic change consulting services firm, headquartered in London. It provides Open Banking advisory services, to Board level executives within global financial services firms. With over 100 combined years of experience, Open Vector is the only firm in the industry with the unique insights and deep domain knowledge required to support clients in defining and achieving competitive advantage together with their standards obligations.

For further information please visit: www.openvector.co.uk