Volante Technologies VolPay Hub Fully Tested, Qualified and Integrated with TokenOS to Accelerate Adoption of Open Banking

Giving banks quick connectivity to members in the Token ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES and MEXICO CITY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Volante Technologies Inc., a global provider of payments and message integration software, today announced that VolPay Hub is fully tested, qualified and integrated with TokenOS, a leading open banking platform.

By leveraging open banking practices, Token enables banks, consumers and corporations to securely move money through its network whilst offering value-added services to members within the Token ecosystem.

VolPay Hub enables banks to connect, process and orchestrate transactions emanating from the Token network with greater ease, speed and lower operating costs through cloud deployment. The joint TokenOS and VolPay Hub proposition means banks can offer additional services and enhanced customer experience without the need for the banks to re-engineer their back-end payment systems to handle API based payment orchestration and processing.

VolPay Hub is the next-generation payments business application that dramatically reduces the cost and time of implementations. VolPay Hub's configurable and system-agnostic nature enables any payment type from any payment channel or network to be processed easily.

Nadish Lad, Global Head of Payment Products, Volante Technologies, said, "Volante is excited to help accelerate banks' adoption of TokenOS by removing the complexity associated with payments processing. Lowering implementation cost and time is on the mind of every CIO -- and we remain eager to help them achieve these goals. Both Token and Volante will be demonstrating the joint VolPay Hub and TokenOS proposition at SIBOS in Toronto this year."

Steve Kirsch, Founder and CEO, Token, said, "We are delighted to further enhance the benefits of our open banking platform, TokenOS, through this seamless integration with Volante's VolPay Hub. With TokenOS, banks quickly and cost-effectively offer new products and services that retain and attract new customers. Such new offerings include advanced programmable money solutions and the opportunity to make secure immediate payments domestically and across borders. Together we are able to deliver a fast route to market and highly cost-effective migration path away from legacy infrastructure, with enhanced customer experience."

About Volante

Founded in 2001, Volante Technologies is a global provider of software for the integration, processing and orchestration of payments and financial messages within financial institutions and corporate enterprises. Volante is dedicated to helping firms increase their business agility so that they can focus on being competitive in their marketplace. Product features such as configuration rather than coding, automated code and documentation generation and inbuilt test harnesses, promise significantly accelerated project completions.

Volante serves a growing client base of over 85 financial institutions and corporate enterprises operating in 27 countries around the world, including several of the largest global organizations. Many clients use Volante to assist with multiple product implementations ranging from message transformation and integration, through to the processing and orchestration of payments. Along with its products, Volante Designer and the VolPay Suite of payments processing products, Volante constantly maintains a growing library of hundreds of domestic and international financial industry standards plugins, transformations and processor modules.

Supported by offices in Jersey City, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Bogota, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, Volante's solutions are employed by a global and diverse client base and is able to encapsulate a best practice approach into all its product lines.

For further information please visit www.volantetech.com or stand K24 at SIBOS.

About Token

Founded in 2015, Token is a technology company headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London. Token's open banking platform, TokenOS is available for banks and developers to quickly build secure bank-direct payments and data aggregations apps for millions of customers. TokenOS raises security, reduces fraud and protects participating banks from disintermediation. TokenOS provides a single API across all banks. Banks on TokenOS will have access to the most third-parties' applications, meaning greater choice for customers. This, in turn, means improved customer retention and more effective customer acquisition.

Token's team combines years of highly successful execution and innovation in the technology, banking and security sectors. Token's CEO and Founder, Steve Kirsch, has invented several ground-breaking Internet technologies and has had multiple billion dollar exits. Token's co-founder, Yobie Benjamin, was formerly the Global CTO at Citigroup where he was responsible for the processing of quadrillions of dollars a year in payments.

Token has been named to CB Insights 2017 Fintech 250, recognised in the 2016 GTS Global Innovator Competition as the 'Most disruptive company across all categories, globally', and is the winner of PlugAndPlay's 2016 Fintech EXPO, which was contested by more than 1000 applicants from around the world.

For further information, please visit http://www.token.io/, follow us on Twitter @token_io, or visit us at SIBOS on stand 606 in the Fintech Marketplace.