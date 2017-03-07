Volaris Group, a Constellation Software company, Completes Acquisition of Telepin

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX:CSU) today announced that its wholly-owned division Volaris Group ("Volaris") has completed the acquisition of Telepin Software Corporation, a provider of digital financial services platforms to mobile operators. The acquisition is Volaris' fifth acquisition in the communications vertical.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow - whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.