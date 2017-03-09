Volaris Group Expands Presence in Marine Vertical with Acquisition of ShipNet A/S

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Volaris Group today announced that it has acquired ShipNet A/S ("ShipNet"), a provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) shipping solutions to the Marine industry. The acquisition is Volaris' second acquisition in the Marine vertical.

Changing economic and regulatory environments have a profound impact on the way in which the shipping industry operates. ShipNet's deep domain expertise and comprehensive solutions are designed to help shipping companies operate more efficiently and profitably in these changing environments.

ShipNet's ERP solution covers the full range of Chartering and Operations, Finance and Accountancy, Technical Management, Procurement, and Disbursement Management and is used by over 300 shipping related companies worldwide. The company also has a close working relationship with its former owner Inchcape Shipping Services as part of its overall offering.

ShipNet joins SpecTec, in the Volaris Marine vertical. SpecTec provides marine-focused software and remote asset management solutions.

"ShipNet is a great fit for our Marine portfolio. Volaris gained significant knowledge in helping to grow companies within the Marine industry through its previous acquisition of SpecTec in 2012," said Giampiero Soncini, Managing Director of the Volaris Marine portfolio. "The ShipNet team and customers can benefit from this experience and Volaris' commitment to the Marine industry."

ShipNet is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with regional presence in Singapore, Japan, India, the United States and the United Kingdom. The company continues to be led by the leadership team with oversight from Volaris.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow -- whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.