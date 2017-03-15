Volcanic Announces Board and Management Changes; Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSX VENTURE:VG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert W. Schafer to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Schafer brings many years of experience in the mineral resource industry and will succeed Craig Goldenberger who is stepping down as a director.

Mr. Schafer is a Professional Geologist who brings over 30 years of mineral exploration, executive management and business development expertise to Volcanic's Board. He presently operates Eagle Resources Management LLC, a minerals industry advisory practice focused on mineral economics, geology and business development, of which he is founder and principal. Previously, Mr. Schafer spent over 10 years with Hunter Dickinson Inc. as Executive Vice President of Business Development, where he was responsible for identifying, evaluating and structuring transactions for mineral properties globally.

Over his career, Mr. Schafer has led teams to the discovery of mines in the western USA, Canada and Russia with Billiton Metals, Addwest Gold and Kinross Gold. As an exploration geologist he discovered a Carlin-style gold deposit in eastern Nevada that was placed into production by Alta Gold, and the Briggs gold mine that was placed into production by Canyon Resources. He has experience working in numerous regions, including most countries in West Africa and South America.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Langer as its Vice-President of Capital Markets. Mr. Langer has over 13 years of experience in capital markets within the resource sector and will be directly involved in all aspects of the Company's capital markets planning and business development.

Mr. Langer started his career as an Investment Advisor with Canaccord Genuity, where he helped fund over 100 private and publically listed companies. Alex is currently a director of Ptolemy Capital, a London based Capital Markets advisory firm, and serves in various capacities for a number of private and publically traded companies in various senior management positions. To date, Mr. Langer has helped raise over $200 million for junior and mid-sized resource companies through various means of financing including: equity, debt, royalty, off-take, and bond agreements.

In addition, incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,850,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable for up to ten years at a price of $0.60 per share.

About Volcanic

Volcanic brings together a deeply experienced and successful mining, exploration and capital markets team focused on building a multi-million ounce gold resource in the underexplored West African country of Guinea and its neighbouring countries. Through the strategic acquisition of mineral properties with demonstrated potential for hosting gold resources, and by undertaking effective exploration and drill programs, Volcanic looks to become a leading junior gold resource company.

