Voleo Announces Completion of State Registration

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Voleo Inc. ("Voleo") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Voleo USA, has completed registration across America, enabling investors in every state to form teams to invest with their trusted peers. The platform remains in soft-launch and is exclusive to a limited number of teams ahead of broad release in spring 2017.

Voleo's sophisticated group investment platform enables users to combine their assets and knowledge to invest together with people they know and trust. Directly from their mobile phones, tablets or computers, users are able to propose, discuss and vote on trades in publicly listed stocks and ETFs, wherever and whenever they want, with the majority effecting trades automatically. Voleo's users may benefit both from splitting the cost of a single trade and the collective intelligence of their teams. Adding a competitive element to a collaborative platform, each person's decisions are tracked and hypothetical positions managed so they can learn and prove to their friends how things would have gone if everyone had listened to them. The transparency builds a community where top performers can be followed, and the best ideas validated with peers.

"Voleo is now positioned to enable the next generation of Americans to start investing, together," said CEO, Thomas Beattie. "Thanks to smartphones, social cohorts are interacting in real-time across all aspects of their lives. These friends, family members and colleagues can now realise tangible benefits and share their insights to do better together in an area that will make a direct impact on their future."

For a limited time, those who wish to practice investing can do so using Voleo SimuTrader completely free of charge. Available in app stores internationally, users can form a team to deploy a simulated million-dollar portfolio, or make multiple clubs and practice different investment strategies.

About Voleo

Voleo Inc. (Voleo) is a Canadian mobile-focused fintech application company. Its mission is to create a social investment network enhancing connectivity, transparency, convenience, and collaboration among investors. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on mobile applications available on iOS and Android smartphone devices plus companion web app.

Voleo expects to increase retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. Suitable for both active or passive investing, there are clear advantages to collaboration.

About Voleo USA

Voleo USA, Inc is a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which protects securities customers of its members up to $500,000 (including $250,000 for claims for cash). Security products are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, and will fluctuate in value. We do not solicit, recommend, or offer investment advice. Check the background of Voleo USA, Inc. on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our website at www.myvoleo.com

