Volkswagen prefers Sierra Wireless to enable next-generation connected vehicles with 4G LTE embedded modules

Sierra Wireless AirPrime® AR Series embedded modules and Legato® platform will enable Car-Net connectivity for Volkswagen automobiles beginning in 2018

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Feb 19, 2017) - Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ : SWIR) (TSX: SW), a leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Volkswagen has selected Sierra Wireless AirPrime® AR Series modules and the Legato® platform for its next generation of connected cars. Sierra Wireless' integrated 4G technology will reach the market beginning in 2018 in several Volkswagen models worldwide.

Sierra Wireless automotive solutions will deliver high-speed cellular connectivity for the Volkswagen Car-Net platform, which provides a variety of in-vehicle internet-based services, including remote vehicle access, roadside assistance, diagnostics and maintenance, and the ability to set speed and boundary alerts. Owners can use their applications over the integrated 4G-LTE connection provided by the Sierra Wireless AirPrime module.

Volkswagen will utilize Sierra Wireless technology to expand into additional value-added connected services and telematics. These services are enabled through the Legato platform, which provides an application framework and development environment that allows third-party applications to be built and hosted directly on the wireless module.

"Volkswagen is a leader in delivering connectivity in their cars, and the Car-Net platform is a prime example of the value that a well-designed connectivity solution can deliver to drivers and their passengers," said Dan Schieler, Senior Vice President and General Manager, OEM Solutions, Sierra Wireless. "Volkswagen drives us to continuously innovate, and we're pleased to extend our collaboration to their next-generation connected cars."

About Sierra Wireless Automotive Solutions

Automotive systems present a uniquely challenging environment for wireless technologies, requiring solutions that can withstand extreme temperatures, thermal shocks, constant vibration, and humidity over many years. More than a cellular modem, the AR Series provides a secure device-to-cloud architecture enabling automotive OEMs and Tier-1's to build a Linux-based telematics control unit using a single module. Sierra Wireless AR Series modules are available for a variety of cellular network technologies and frequency band combinations, using the same footprint and software for simplicity and cost efficiency. For more information, visit:

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ : SWIR) (TSX: SW) is building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions that empower organizations to innovate in the connected world. We offer the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 2G, 3G and 4G embedded modules and gateways, seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide trust our innovative solutions to get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,000 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

