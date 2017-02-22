Volunteer CPAs ensure thousands receive tax benefits

CPA Ontario provides tax assistance for those with low incomes

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - The Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (CPA Ontario) is pleased to announce it will once again be preparing tax returns free of charge for low-income individuals, helping them qualify for much-needed tax credits and refunds.

From February 21 until the end of April, CPA Ontario's annual Tax Preparation Assistance program will provide tax assistance sessions at various times and locations across the province.

The program is an ongoing partnership between over 350 community service groups, which host the tax preparation services, and volunteer CPAs and CPA students who complete the returns free of charge. Since the program was launched in 1969, many Ontarians have benefited from the volunteer tax-preparation time of CPAs. Last year, over 2,213 volunteers prepared 24,512 tax returns in Ontario

"This program was launched nearly fifty years ago with the simple aim of giving support to people who need it. Today, I'm proud to say CPA Ontario volunteers remain as committed as ever to helping low-income individuals receive the vital tax credits and benefits to which they are entitled," said Carol Wilding, FCPA, FCA, the President and CEO of CPA Ontario.

To qualify for this tax return assistance, individuals must have total household income less than $40,000 with dependents, or less than $30,000 without dependents. There should also be no property income, business income and no terminal returns. For information on sessions and to book an appointment, visit the "Serving the Public" area of the CPA Ontario website at: www.cpaontario.ca.

Individuals who meet the income criteria, and have booked appointments for tax preparation assistance, are asked to bring a copy of their last filed return and notice of assessment, social insurance number for themselves and their spouse/partner, list of dependents and their birth dates and all tax slips and receipts. Tax returns will be completed on site at the centres.

About the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario

CPA Ontario protects the public interest by ensuring its members meet the highest standards of integrity and expertise. CPA Ontario serves and supports its more than 87,000 members and 19,000 students in their qualification and professional development in a wide range of senior positions in public accounting, business, finance, government, not-for-profits and academe. Chartered Professional Accountants are valued by organizations of all types and sizes for their financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, management skills and leadership. For information on the profession, visit cpaontario.ca. To become a CPA in Ontario, visit gocpaontario.ca.