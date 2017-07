Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - VORNADO REALTY TRUST ( NYSE : VNO) announced today that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its second quarter earnings release on Monday, July 31, 2017, after the New York Stock Exchange has closed. The Company will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-708-4540 (domestic) or 847-619-6397 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 45172407. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on August 1, 2017 through August 31, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 888-843-7419 and enter the passcode 45172407#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado's website at www.vno.com and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.