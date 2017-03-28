Vorys LLP Selects Opus 2 Magnum Legal Workspace for Firm-wide Transcript Management and Streamlined Case Collaboration

The platform enables all case team members to easily share case-related work product regardless of location and creates a standardized workflow across cases and teams

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Opus 2 International, a global litigation services and software development company, today announced that Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP has selected Opus 2 Magnum™ software for firm-wide transcript management and collaborative case analysis. Vorys is known for its exceptional business and legal counsel to clients throughout the US and around the world. The firm sought a hosted solution that would allow its case teams to streamline collaboration and easily share work product among its seven offices across the country. It also needed to standardize processes and workflow across teams to more effectively manage transcripts, deposition videos, designations, annotations, facts and chronologies, and other case details.

Vorys selected Opus 2 Magnum because of its broad range of features, which enables the firm to transition away from costly, under-utilized third-party legacy products. The firm's decision makers were especially impressed with Magnum's ability to eliminate syncing and latency issues with video, as well as the ease with which they can manage and search across transcripts, import multiple file types and automate exhibit hyperlinking.

"Many of the top law firms are becoming increasingly frustrated with under-performing legacy technology solutions for substantive legal work like transcript management, case analysis and case management," said Graham Smith-Bernal, founder and chief executive officer for Opus 2 International. "Magnum continues to build momentum in the US as more firms experience the benefits of an enterprise-wide platform that is so easy to use, even for firms with remote case team members who need to share the same case materials."

Magnum is designed specifically for legal professionals who need to stay productive regardless of location and mobile devices employed. Its secure cloud platform keeps everyone connected to rapidly developing case details and strategies that are crucial as the matter progresses.

"Opus 2 Magnum is a unique solution which has turned out to be a real game-changer for us," said Julie K. Brown, litigation technology executive manager at Vorys, who played a key role in the selection process, and led final negotiations for the firm. "We chose a very large matter to test-drive Magnum, and the platform has exceeded our expectations in terms of its speed, power and ease of use. Opus 2's flexible pricing model also played a big role in our selection of Magnum. We look forward to extending our use of the platform to other matters and to more users within the firm." Vorys expects to migrate more than 1,000 transcripts to Magnum from a legacy legal transcript management tool that was underutilized and difficult to use from remote locations.

Opus 2's client portfolio includes 100 percent of the Sweet Sixteen Trans-Atlantic Law Firms, the AmLaw Global 2013 Top 10 firms, the Magic Circle and the Big Four Consulting Firms which use Opus 2 Magnum to collaborate on litigation matters.

To learn more about Opus 2 Magnum for case analysis and transcript management, please visit www.opus2.com or call +1 888 960 3117 for a demonstration.

About Opus 2 Magnum

Opus 2 Magnum is a private, cloud-based workspace from which litigators, co-counsel and experts share transcripts, key documents, exhibits, video and research and collaborate on work product for deposition and trial preparation. The collaborative workspaces unite team members so they may jointly, or individually, dissect the salient aspects of testimony and evidence, develop questioning strategies and organize the material to be presented to the court. To date, clients have used Magnum for all stages of the litigation lifecycle -- from deposition preparation, to meet and confer conferences to collaboration around discovery requests and litigation preparation, and now arbitration.

About Opus 2

Opus 2 is the only worldwide legal services company that blends sophisticated cloud technology with court reporting excellence to modernize evidence management during high-stakes matters across the globe -- including litigation, arbitration hearings, depositions (US) and government inquiries. For more information about Opus 2, visit opus2.com or call +1 888¬960¬3117.