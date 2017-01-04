Vote for Your Favorite NCAA Coach to Raise Money in the "INFINITI Coaches' Charity Challenge"

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) -

48 NCAA® basketball coaches compete to raise $349,000 for local charities

Fan votes determine winners with winning coach receiving a $100,000 donation from INFINITI

Seventh year of the INFINITI Coaches' Charity Challenge tipped off January 2

INFINITI is once again sponsoring the "INFINITI Coaches' Charity Challenge" as part of its partnership with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the NCAA® and ESPN. Now in its seventh year, the program consists of 48 NCAA® Division I men's basketball coaches competing for fan votes in a four-round contest that raises money for charities of the coaches' choice.

INFINITI, an official corporate partner of the NCAA, will make donations throughout the competition totaling $349,000. The further the coaches advance in the competition, the more money is raised for their respective charities. The winning coach will receive $100,000 to benefit his charity of choice.

"INFINITI continuously looks forward to partnering with the NABC, NCAA® and ESPN to raise money for many deserving charities with the INFINITI Coaches' Charity Challenge," said Allyson Witherspoon, director of marketing communications and media, INFINITI USA. "Going into the seventh year of the competition, we're eager to help facilitate this friendly competition as coaches raise money for their local charities of choice."

https://youtu.be/pTaGf44mhDM

https://youtu.be/QtOD8V2EsH0

Beginning January 2, fans are deciding the winner over a 10-week period by casting votes on a custom online microsite at www.espn.com/INFINITI. Voters can cast one vote per day for a coach's charity.

The first round of voting took place January 2 and runs through January 22, with half of the coaches advancing to a second round, held between January 23 and February 12. From February 13 to 26, the 16 advancing coaches from round two will compete in a third round where only four coaches advance to the final, fourth round. From February 27 to March 12, fans can vote for one coach per day; the coach with the most votes, along with the chosen charity, will be announced on March 12, 2017.

"Since its inception, the INFINITI Coaches' Charity Challenge has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and raised awareness for a wide variety of charitable organizations," said Jim Haney, NABC executive director. "The competition that our outstanding college coaches and fans enjoy on the court has been carried over to the Challenge, where everyone wins."

Among this year's group of participating 48 coaches are:

University of Arizona coach Sean Miller, competing for Casa de los Niños

While only one coach will win the grand prize, INFINITI has guaranteed each coach a donation of at least $1,000 to his chosen charitable organization.

"The INFINITI Coaches Charity Challenge is an excellent program that allows fans and coaches the opportunity to help charities and give back to deserving communities," said Jeff Jarnecke, NCAA director of championships and alliances. "We're proud to work with INFINITI and the NABC on this great program and look forward to seeing this fun competition that positively impacts so many individuals."

ESPN will promote the INFINITI Coaches' Charity Challenge across many different platforms including ESPN broadcast, ESPN.com and several social media platforms.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with sales operations in over 50 countries. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI plans to also expand manufacturing into Mexico by 2017. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula 1® team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at infiniti.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About NCAA

The NCAA is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletic opportunities for more than 450,000 student-athletes at more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. Each year, more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships in Divisions I, II and III sports. Visit www.NCAA.org and www.NCAA.com for more details about the Association, its goals, members and corporate partnerships that help support programs for student-athletes. [NCAA is a trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.]

About the National Association of Basketball Coaches

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.org.

