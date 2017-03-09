Voter Information Cards Are in the Mail

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) -

Registered electors in Calgary Heritage, Calgary Midnapore, Markham-Thornhill, Ottawa-Vanier and Saint-Laurent should receive their card by Wednesday, March 15

- Elections Canada is mailing a personalized voter information card to each registered elector in Calgary Heritage (Alberta), Calgary Midnapore (Alberta), Markham-Thornhill (Ontario), Ottawa-Vanier (Ontario) and Saint-Laurent (Quebec). The card tells electors when and where to vote and indicates the accessibility of their polling place.

- Electors in these electoral districts who do not receive a card by Wednesday, March 15, or whose card shows the wrong address, can register or update their address online. They can also register at the Elections Canada office in their electoral district, or at the polls just before they vote.

- Electors should contact the Elections Canada office in their electoral district if:

-- Their card contains an error in the name and they cannot go online to update their information;

-- They receive a card for a deceased person or someone unknown at that address.

- Local Elections Canada office contact information:

- Calgary Heritage

- Calgary Midnapore

- Markham-Thornhill

- Ottawa-Vanier

- Saint-Laurent

- The voter information card cannot be used as proof of identity or address at the polls. View the list of accepted ID.

