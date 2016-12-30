Voxelus, Inc. and POSSIBLE join forces to explore opportunities in Virtual Reality (VR)

POSSIBLE will be participating in the Voxelus "Product Developer Program" to develop prototype projects, based on the Voxelus VR platform

LOS ANGELES, CA and BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA--(Marketwired - Dec 30, 2016) - Voxelus, Inc. and POSSIBLE LA announce the formation of a new strategic partnership to explore opportunities for projects and initiatives, involving the expanding world of Virtual Reality (VR). POSSIBLE will be joining an exclusive group of forward thinking agencies, brands and media companies to develop VR based prototypes, as part of the Voxelus "Partner Developer Program" (PDP). The PDP allows content developers and creative agencies to experiment with VR at very low risk, while opening up opportunities in a growing and powerful media platform.

Virtual reality platforms currently reach a community of over two million users and this number is expected to grow exponentially in the next 2-3 years as more viewing devices get into consumer hands. As companies like Google, Facebook and Samsung provide new and affordable devices to support immersive content, there will be a huge demand for quality, accessible content, which is the niche being pioneered by Voxelus.

"Virtual reality is one of the most exciting new digital technologies to hit the branding and storytelling space in many years," said POSSIBLE Managing Director, Andrew Solmssen. "We see great potential for integrating the immersive worlds pioneered by Voxelus into our client solutions."

"POSSIBLE is a great partner for bringing VR to the masses," adds Voxelus Chairman, Halsey Minor. "The Internet, multimedia, interactive storytelling, even the earliest experiments in television itself were all moved forward when creative minds of brands and their agencies pushed the envelope and began truly engaging the consumers where they live."

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is a creative agency that cares about results. They back up every idea with real-world insights to create work that makes a difference -- and makes a measurable impact. With more than 1,500 employees around the globe, POSSIBLE brings results-driven digital solutions to some of the world's most dynamic brands, including Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, AT&T, Shell, and the Coca-Cola Company. POSSIBLE is a WPP Digital agency.

About Voxelus, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Voxelus, Inc. is a revolutionary platform that allows anyone to create Virtual Reality games, experiences and virtual spaces without writing a line of code. The platform consists of Voxelus Creator, a 3D design app for PC and Mac; Voxelus Viewer, which works on desktop PCs, Oculus Rift and Samsung VR devices; and the Voxelus Marketplace, which allows creators to sell and user to buy VR content and games for the Voxelus ecosystem, using the unique Voxel in-game cryptocurrency. Voxelus co-founder, Halsey Minor, is a pioneering Internet entrepreneur and founding executive of C/Net, Salesforce and Google Voice.

