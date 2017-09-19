Voximplant Builds Safari 11 Web Browser Support into Cloud Communications Platform

New SDK for Apple's Safari 11 allows developers to implement voice and video call features within the WebRTC-friendly browser

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Voximplant, a cloud communications platform built specifically for web and mobile app developers, announced the immediate availability of its new SDK with support for voice and video calls within the Safari 11 web browser. With Apple's release of Safari 11 adding support for WebRTC -- the standard for real-time, in-browser communication -- Voximplant is further empowering developers by adding Safari 11 support to its stack of unified communications solutions for businesses.

Developed by Apple and included with macOS and iOS, Safari has grown to become the second most popular web browser. With its embrace of the WebRTC standard, Safari 11 now joins all other major web browsers in featuring WebRTC support. At the same time, WebRTC has continued to build trust with developers and end users through integrations with key security technologies, including end-to-end encryption. A recent study from Technavio shows WebRTC achieving rapid growth in the number of mobile applications that are now compatible with the standard. With the addition of support for Voximplant's platform on Safari 11, businesses can be that much closer to their Safari-using customers, with voice and video communication just a click away.

Voximplant's newly released Safari 11 SDK allows web developers to utilize the platform's feature-rich and easy-to-implement voice and video communications services to quickly add click-to-call functionality to customer-facing sites and projects. Developers can now introduce these services for customers to access via Safari 11 or and other major web browsers, as well as for mobile phone, desktop, and other platforms. Voximplant's solution delivers over 10 million calls each month, and features robust user and developer support.

"Just as HTML standardized the presentation of information online and catalyzed an explosion in activity, the WebRTC standard is poised to spur a revolution in the communications industry," said Alexey Aylarov, co-founder and CEO at Voximplant. "With WebRTC, it's possible to deliver voice and even full video communications in a way that anyone with a free browser can easily access. We're proud to help bring these capabilities to the Safari web browser, and excited to see the innovative ways in which developers will implement our services."

"It's great news for us that Voximplant has quickly reacted to Apple's updates and already implemented support into its SDK," said Egor Bayandin, CTO, S7 Travel Retail. "Our customers have appreciated the convenience of this functionality: they can call the contact center from anywhere in the world where there's Internet, and they don't have to pay for roaming. Last year our contact center received around 170,000 calls from customers who called from browsers or through our mobile app. We're excited that this functionality has been extended to Safari, where customers can call S7 with one click within their browser and without using additional applications like Adobe Flash."

About Voximplant

Voximplant empowers web and mobile apps with voice and video communication through its cloud platform. The company -- from the founders of the popular click-to-call service Zingaya -- allows developers to build applications faster and more easily by taking care of the complex infrastructure and technologies all too common when adding audio and visual communication into applications.