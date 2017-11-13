Voxtel, Subsidiary of AtmanCo, has Signed a Partnership Agreement with Group V Media for the Voting Platform for Occupation Double and Danser Pour Gagner

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 13, 2017) - AtmanCo Inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ATW) following its success as a voting and phone billing supplier in the industry of television (Taxi Payant, La Voix, La Voix Junior), Voxtel is announcing today the signing of an agreement with Group V Media owner of V, MusiquePlus and Max to provide voting services for its new forefront TV shows "Occupation Double" et "Danser Pour Gagner", and create a greater interactivity with audiences.

Groupe V Media also owns digital properties, most notably the content platform noovo.ca, the online boutique BoutiqueNoovo.ca and the 25Stanley.com sports blog.

We are pleased to be offering Groupe V Media audiences a reliable and easy to use voting platform and multiple channels that can support the high volume during peak voting periods of the popular episodes of "Occupation Double" and during live shows of "Danser pour Gagner". "We have a very unique expertise in Quebec and Canada and we are called more and more to play an active role in the strategic planning of the voting and interactive marketing tools used in television in order to engage audiences and to place viewers at the core of the entertainment experience" » says Ms. Catherine Dumas, Senior Manager, Business Development - Consumer market at AtmanCo.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo (TSX VENTURE:ATW) is a leader in information technology, owner of several web platforms including VoxTel, Québec Rencontres, VuduMobile, Atman and Bloomed. VoxTel offers various interactive landline and mobile carrier billing phone solutions. Quebec Rencontres is a web and mobile social network application catered to building serious and sustainable relationships. VuduMobile is specialized the text messaging business for enterprises through its unique, user-friendly and bilingual text messaging application and turnkey solution allowing management of text message management programs in all kind of businesses. Atman and its APIs enable companies to optimize their human capital. Bloomed is a cloud-based platform to manage data (smart data) on consumers and their behaviors, which is developed for marketing agencies and their campaigns for the consumer and corporate markets.