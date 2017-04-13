Voyage Care: Conditional Redemption Notices

LICHFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) -

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation") and is disclosed in accordance with the obligations of Voyage Care BondCo plc under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulations.

VOYAGE CARE ANNOUNCES THE CONDITIONAL REDEMPTION OF £222,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 6 1/2% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2018 AND £50,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 11% SECOND LIEN NOTES DUE 2019

LONDON - 13 April 2017

Voyage Care BondCo plc (the "Company") today announced that it has issued notices of conditional redemption (the "Redemption") with respect to (i) £222,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 6 1/2% Senior Secured Notes due 2018 (the "Senior Secured Notes") issued pursuant to the indenture pertaining to the Senior Secured Notes dated as of 25 January 2013, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and (ii) £50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 11% Second Lien Notes due 2019 (the "Second Lien Notes" and, together with the Senior Secured Notes, the "Notes") issued pursuant to the indenture pertaining to the Second Lien Notes dated as of 25 January 2013, as amended and supplemented from time to time.

The Redemption is conditional upon the receipt by the Company on or prior to the Redemption Date of funds in an aggregate amount sufficient to redeem the Notes (the "Condition").

The redemption date for the Redemption will be, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Condition, 13 May 2017 (the "Redemption Date"), and the record date will be 12 May 2017.

Accordingly, none of the Notes will be deemed due and payable on the Redemption Date unless and until the Condition has been satisfied or waived by the Company. There is no assurance that the Condition will be satisfied or that the Redemption will occur. The Company will inform holders by press release at least one Business Day prior to the Redemption Date if the Condition has not been or will not be satisfied or waived. If the Condition is not satisfied or waived, any Notes previously surrendered to any paying agent shall be returned to the Holders thereof.

