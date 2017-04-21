Voyage Care: Pricing of Notes Offering

LICHFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) -

VOYAGE CARE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF

£215 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023

AND £35 MILLION SECOND LIEN NOTES DUE 2023

LONDON -21 April 2017

Voyage Care BondCo plc (the "Issuer") today announced that it has priced its offering of £215,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 57/ 8 % senior secured notes due 2023 and £35,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 10% second lien notes due 2023 (collectively, the "Notes").

The offering is expected to close on 8 May 2017. The proceeds from the offering, if completed, will be used, together with equity to be injected in Voyage BidCo Limited (the "Company") by certain of its shareholders, expected borrowings under a new revolving credit facility to be entered into between the Company and the lenders thereto and cash at bank and in hand to (i) redeem in full the outstanding amount of the Issuer's £222,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 61/ 2 % senior secured notes due 2018 and the Issuer's £50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 11% second lien notes due 2019, including the payment of associated redemption premiums and accrued and unpaid interest, (ii) fund working capital requirements and (iii) pay certain fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

