Voyager Search Adds Longtime Collaborator Cainkade to Strategic Partner Program; Launches First Ever User Meeting, Voyager Experience

Customers and Partners to Present on Usage of Voyager Search Software, Company to Provide Overview of New Product VoyagerODN

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Voyager Search™, a global leader in spatially enabled enterprise search, announced today the addition of Cainkade, a product design company, to its Strategic Partner Program. As part of this partnership, Cainkade will deliver customized user interfaces for the Voyager platform, leveraging the design process and expertise it used to develop Voyager Search's award-winning UI, Navigo™. The new relationship will also provide Voyager Search customers with a variety of custom solutions needs, including brand integration, custom Navigo home pages, and portal integration.

With a focus on making applications useful, visually appealing, and delightful, Cainkade worked closely with Voyager Search to build Navigo. Together, the two companies envisioned an enterprise search solution that was both beautiful and easy to use. The result was Navigo, Voyager Search customers rave about every chance they get.

The custom solutions Cainkade will build on top of the Voyager™ platform include:

Brand integration - Custom branding, typography, color, and user interface elements.

Custom Navigo home page - Integrate internal content on custom Navigo front page.

Portal integration - Integrate popular, recommended and regionalized search results on intranets, corporate portals and other websites.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done with Voyager Search to create a geo-search experience that has been so well adopted," said Eric Elia, Managing Director, Cainkade. "Digital transformation has raised expectations for enterprise software of all kinds. As strategic partners, we will be able to marry our Navigo experience with the unique needs of organizations in a broad set of industries."

"Cainkade has been part of Voyager's extended family for more than two years," said Voyager Search COO Kris Goodfellow. "Our UI needed a refresh, and Cainkade helped us come up with a modern and easy to use design. So many other enterprise search applications either require users to have training or companies to build an interface from scratch. That approach is both time consuming and difficult to maintain. Navigo's thoughtful design by Cainkade makes building an enterprise search engine easy, which leads to greater adoption across the organization."

The Voyager Experience

The new partners will talk about their collaboration and future goals at the first ever Voyager Search user group meeting. The Voyager Experience will take place Sunday, July 9, from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in San Diego, with a cocktail social following immediate after. The Voyager Experience will feature presentations from several top brands, including British Petroleum, Caltrans, ConocoPhillips, and more. With the introduction of what it anticipates will be a yearly event, Voyager Search will share innovative Voyager software case studies, as well as an inside look at the company's latest product developments, including the new single point of search for publicly available data, VoyagerODN. With this one-on-one experience, Voyager Search customers will be presented with an opportunity to learn more about the power behind the Voyager software they already find so beneficial.

"We put together the Voyager Experience with our passionate, active customers in mind," said Brian Goldin, CEO of Voyager Search. "We're excited to have so many of our users in one room and are looking forward to learning as much from them as we hope they'll learn from us."

About Voyager Search

Voyager Search is a leading global provider of geospatial, enterprise search solutions that enable a single point of search across all of your content repositories. With Voyager software, users can search, find, and deliver more than 2,000 types of content. Built on top of Solr/Lucene, the world's premier open source solution, Voyager's simple user interface, Navigo, offers Fortune 500 businesses, government entities, and multinational organizations easy-to-use search, data management, document delivery, and map visualization capabilities -- including Natural Language Processing. With no custom code required, Voyager is a true off-the-shelf geospatial intelligence and search powerhouse that supports customers in a variety of industries, including defense, oil and gas, federal and state governments, and mining. Formed in 2008, the company is headquartered in Redlands, California, with additional staff in Washington State, Washington, DC, Vancouver Island, BC, Europe, and Uruguay. For more information, visit www.voyagersearch.com or follow the company on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/voyagersearch), LinkedIn, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/voyagersearch), or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/voyager_odn/).

About Cainkade

Cainkade is a software design and development studio based in New York and Oakland with a mission to make products that matter. Key areas of expertise include product and digital transformation strategy, user experience design, software architecture, and development across the web, iOS, Android and smart TV platforms. Cainkade works with clients large and small in industries such as enterprise software, media, telecom, and healthcare to bring experiences to life that delight, inform and improve people's lives each day. Visit the company at www.cainkade.com or follow them on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/cainkade), LinkedIn, or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Cainkade).