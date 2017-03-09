Voyager Search Hires Former HP Exec Craig Schaefer As First Vice President of Sales

Schaefer Sought After for His Expertise in Selling to Large Enterprise Customers, Proven Track Record in Opening New Markets

REDLANDS, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Voyager Search, a global leader in geospatial enterprise search tools that find and deliver more than 1,800 different file formats, announced today it has selected seasoned sales executive Craig Schaefer to lead its sales team. As Vice President of Sales, Schaefer will be directly responsible for prospecting and pitching new business, hiring and managing the sales team, and working with Voyager's marketing department to promote customer stories. With his strong background in both channel and direct sales, adding Schaefer to Voyager's already stellar line up of seasoned executives lays the foundation for the company to move aggressively forward with its plans to expand into new markets in 2017.

Before joining Voyager Search, Schaefer was Director of Channel Sales for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where his team was responsible for delivering $500M annually selling Cloud, Hybrid Compute, Storage, Networking, and multiple software portfolios. Before that, Schaefer was Director of Worldwide Partnering and Alliances for the Video Security division of Schneider Electric. His team sold IP video surveillance solutions to Cisco Systems as an OEM offering and developed numerous partnerships with global technology leaders such as IBM, HP, and Verizon. Schaefer joined Schneider from telecommunications leaders Avaya and Nortel, where he held several sales, marketing, and operations management positions.

"Voyager has that rare combination of a great technology supported by even better people," said Schaefer. "From the moment I met with Voyager executives, I knew this was something I wanted to be part of. I've enjoyed getting to know our customers while learning about what their data challenges are and how Voyager has helped. I'm looking forward to using that knowledge to empower my team to deliver exceptional business outcomes. That's the customer-led culture that we're building."

With consistent growth year over year, Voyager executives knew it was time to hire a dedicated manager with experience taking a sales department to the next level. Schaefer's background in leading teams that sell to companies in a variety of industries was just what Voyager needed.

"As a small company, I've thoroughly enjoyed having the opportunity to roll up my sleeves and work with our sales team," said Voyager CEO and Founder Brian Goldin. "However, with Craig on board I can now turn my attention to other important areas of our business. This is going to be an exciting year for all of us at Voyager, and with Craig at the helm of our sales efforts it's shaping up to be even more successful than the last. We're excited to have someone with such an impressive pedigree on board."

About Voyager Search

Voyager Search is a leading global provider of geospatial enterprise search tools that connect, find and deliver more than 1,800 different file formats from desktops, servers, and the Web. As the only install and go Solr/Lucene search engine, Voyager's simple user interface, Navigo, offers Fortune 500 businesses, government entities, and multinational organizations throughout the world easy-to-use search, data management, document delivery, and map visualization capabilities. With no custom coding required, Voyager is a true off-the-shelf geospatial intelligence and search powerhouse that supports customers in a variety of industries, including defense, oil and gas, federal and state governments, and mining. Formed in 2008, the company is headquartered in Redlands, California, with additional staff in Washington State, Washington, DC, Vancouver Island, BC, Europe, and Uruguay. For more information, visit www.voyagersearch.com or follow the company on Twitter at @VoyagerSearch.