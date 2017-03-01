Vpon Releases the Latest APAC Mobile Programmatic Advertising Statistics and Trends Report

Asia Cross-border Tourism: The Untapped Goldmine

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Vpon Big Data Group, Asia's leading big data ad tech company, releases the "2016 APAC Mobile Programmatic Advertising Statistics and Trends Report," unveiling the mobile insight and user behavior of Greater China tourists and comprising tourist behavioral differences between away and in home country. A real case of American Express (AMEX) is included to demonstrate on how data-driven approach increases in overseas transaction revenue by 500%. Additionally, the report reveals the latest ad programmatic market trends across Asia Pacific.

In light of the strong growing momentum of tourism in APAC, this report focuses on the in-depth analysis of Japan, one of the most popular destinations in the region, and the behavior of Japan's tourism main contributors -- tourists from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. It is discovered that the tourists were highly connected to mobile throughout the day and they had a higher acceptance toward mobile ads during the trip, leading to a high click-through-rate (CTR) which is averagely 25% higher in Japan than in home regions.

"Cross-border mobile marketing is predicted to have a strong growth in the coming decades as marketers are desperate to broaden their customer base and revenue streams, rather than solely maintain local markets," said Victor Wu, CEO at Vpon Big Data Group. Wu added, "Untill now even when many marketers have already experienced the power of tourism gold mine in some level, most of them are fail to execute campaigns in a sustainable manner. The commonly used practice, media buying on travel-related platforms, is no longer the only way to reach out the tourists. Through mobile devices, we can actualize the audience buying and connect with the tourists in all three stages (before-, during-, and after-trip), which provide the seamless brand experience throughout their entire journey."

Wu further explained the concept by using the case from one of Vpon's clients -- AMEX, the multinational financial services corporation. "As a partner of AMEX in China, Vpon formulated the cross-border marketing strategy to encourage the usage of AMEX credit card overseas. With our huge amount of Asian tourists' mobile behavioral data, Vpon is able to identify potential Chinese tourists to start building awareness before their trip, encourage immediate actions during the trips, and finally retarget them to reconnect in the after-trip stage. The result is remarkable with 500% increase in overseas revenues from credit card transactions in one quarter."

The report also covers the latest programmatic market trends across APAC. Mobile advertising inventory has been dominated by three markets -- India, Japan, and China, up to 60% of the total biddable inventory. As for effective cost per mille (eCPM), the Greater China region has a lower side while Oceania region is comparatively costly.

For full report: http://www.vpon.com/en/events/2016AsiaReport/index.html?utm_source=VPON_EN&utm_medium=ENPR_Media_JP