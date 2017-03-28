VPR Brands announces the grand opening of its corporate Vape and Smoke store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - VPR Brands, LP ( OTC PINK : VPRB) announces the grand opening of its corporate wholesale and retail showroom and store at its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The newly updated storefront showcases all of our flagship brands and also carries popular competing brands within the vaping segment. In addition to Vapor products and vast assortment of e liquids, the store also has a top of the line selection of Glass as well as smoking accessories on display and available for sale ranging from affordable to handmade one off high end pieces.

"We are capitalizing on our premier location and our existing corner street front space within our building, which also contains our administrative offices and warehouse. We have been partially open since January while filling and remodeling the store. Within that time frame, we already expanded the footprint once to increase our product offering and have more room to expand the store as sales grow," said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands LP. "Taking advantage of our location and space is an untapped revenue source, which was a no brainer and will help us generate income and ROI immediately with minimal investment. Additionally, it gives us an updated wholesale showroom to use for our wholesale accounts who come visit us."

"By having the store as a portion of our building, it not only helps us monetize our great location, but also gives us direct access to real time customer opinions. It is great to have a real store format where our team can conduct mini focus groups completely impromptu and get real feedback on new products in the pre-launch phase. The store does an amazing job showcasing our diverse range of product; I am very happy with the way it turned out," says Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands LP

Our official grand opening party for The Vape and Smoke Store is planned for 4/20/2017, come join us for 4-20% off discounts all day long!

