VPR Brands best-selling HONEYSTICK is now available through Midwest Distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - VPR Brands, LP ( OTC PINK : VPRB) HONEYSTICK brand vaporizers are now available through Midwest Distribution, a leading wholesale distributor for all vape stores, smoke, and head shops. This is strictly a wholesale website that services over 3500 unique accounts nationwide plus over 100 accounts in Canada and Europe and has a robust platform, inventory choice, and outreach within the vape community. Midwest stocks and drop ships everything from the latest in premium liquid, the biggest brands in vape, and high-end glass and pipes.

"Over the last couple of years, Midwest Distribution has really become a dominant force in vape distribution, especially of premium liquids and equipment. When they called me to say they wanted to offer more concentrates and oil vaporizers within their product mix and they really liked how innovative our HoneyStick brand is, I saw this as a great opportunity for us and great exposure for the brand," says Dan Hoff COO of VPR Brands. "Midwest Distribution expands our exposure to thousands of stores and allows retailers to bring in the HONEYSTICK brand while placing their regular fulfillment order through Midwest Distributions online ordering portal http://midwestgoods.com," explains Dan Hoff.

ITEMS AVAILABLE:

Honey Stick Highbrid Tank: The Highbrid tank is one of the most innovative and powerful concentrates atomizers on the market. With toothpick sized dual quartz coils and deep dish ceramic bowl this unit heats up powerfully, quickly and without sacrifice to taste.

Honey Stick Stinger Kit: Sleek, Stealth, Smooth, and flavorful the Stinger Kit is the setup to allow the flavor chasing concentrates connoisseur to enjoy their Vaping experience on the go. Fully ceramic with 3 different temperature settings this unit is one of our most popular vape kits sold.

Honey Stick Bee Keeper Kit: There is no better place to keep a prefilled tank than in the Honey Stick Bee-Keeper. This unit allows a standard prefilled tank to come alive with its smart battery and magnetic adapter. With 20 Watts of power, full tank concealment and magnetic adapter, this unit is not only powerful but easy to use.

Honey Stick Rip & Ditch Dab disposable: Dab it, Rip it, Ditch it is the motto of this unit making it the only push button dab disposable with a ceramic bowl and quartz rod. It is perfect for dispensaries in tourist areas as it is a throwaway unit and non-rechargeable. But this little honey bee has major stinging power and provides hits like units 5 times its size.

Honey Stick Oz Ohm Dry herb Vape Tank: OZ ohm Tank -- This ceramic deep dish bowl is perfect for Dry Herb as well as Crystals, this unit heats up quickly and attaches to any 510 thread mod battery and can run up to 27 Watts. Maximize taste and efficiency with this beast.

Honey Stick Rippo Kit: Honey Stick Rippo Vaporizer -- As the name describes, it's the hardest hitting vaporizer for essential oils conveniently flying stealth looking like an ordinary lighter, life may give you 99 problems but your rip ain't one with this powerful unit.

Honey Stick Sub ohm oil Kit: The original kit that brought sub ohm power to oils and concentrates. Created as the unit that brought more to a standardized industry, it started the trend for higher demand in vaping of oils. Fully functioning 36W kit allows one to enjoy the finer things through this trend setting kit.

Honey Stick Sub Ohm (ceramic) oil Tank set: The tank that powers the sub-ohm kit is compatible with most mod batteries that are 510 threads, allows you to adapt the ultimate vaping experience to your oils.

Honey Stick "Fill it Yourself" (FIY) Kit: Take solid concentrates and have a travel kit which has everything you need to break down flavor and vape your favorite concentrates as if it was E-liquid. Simply follow the illustrative instructions on the back and Enjoy!

About Honey Stick:

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of high tech, high performance, dependability and affordability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers. From being the first to market in creating a Sub Ohm Vaporizer to the latest Rippo, the honey stick teams works with a vast network of growers, extractors, and industry figures to bring the needs of patients and recreational users to life. Honey Stick sells online and through a diverse network of distributors, e-tailers, dispensaries and smoke shops. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at http://www.vapehoneystick.com.

About Midwest Distribution:

As one of the largest Electronic Cigarette Distributors in the United States, we carry e-liquids and hardware from the top names in the industry. Kanger, Aspire, ELeaf, UWell, Horizon Tech, Space Jam, Cuttwood, VapeGem, Ruthless and many more of the industry's most popular brands are right here on Midwestgoods.com. Our experienced representatives will work with you to make sure you get the products your customers demand at the prices you need. Midwest Distribution is committed to helping your e-cigarette business reach its maximum potential.

About VPR Brands LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company; whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.

