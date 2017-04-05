VPR Brands HONEYSTICK and Gold Nugget extracts will be teaming up at the High Times Cannabis Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - VPR Brands, LP ( OTC PINK : VPRB) and Gold Nugget extracts will be teaming up for the High Times Cannabis Cup So-Cal April 21-23. Gold Nugget Extracts will officially be powered by our flagship vaporizer the HONEYSTICK. Our Vaporizers will be paired with Gold Nugget top shelf extracts in various categories under jointly branded units. The VPR Brands HONEYSTICK team will also be sharing sales and marketing booth with Gold Nugget Extracts at the event targeting both vendors & retail consumers.

HONEYSTICK is known in the industry for creating some of the most innovative, high-performance vaporizers for essential oils and extracts and looks forward to putting their units to the test against the competition in this year's So-Cal Cannabis Cup. HONEYSTICK will feature the Rippo and the Sub Ohm Starter kit and will be selling limited edition units at the event to commemorate the first official HONEYSTICK Cannabis Cup run.

"We wanted to sponsor the Gold Nugget Extracts team after meeting with their ownership in California as well as seeing their innovations in a sub-sector we strongly feel is the future of the industry. As with any Cannabis Cup, the field of teams competing via select categories is always strong, but we feel our pairing with a real contender is a win-win for both our organizations," said COO Dan Hoff.

"I think this cup entry and joint venture holds great synergies which will be materialized at not just the Cup, but other parts of the industry that would benefit from high performance products like the ones we manufacture to compliment the ever evolving oils, extracts etc that are becoming more mainstream," said Kevin Frija CEO VPR Brands.

"When we met the team of VPR Brands there was an instant connection and understanding of the melding of not just a sleekly designed product, but one that functioned beautifully with our extracts. Many of the other companies we met with prior weren't innovating nor as enthusiastic about the extract business the same way we are. When we isolated the products we wanted to enter and customized them to perform with our extracts, we knew this combination of our Gold Nugget and Honey Stick would be a contender, and we look forward to making our mark together at this year's Cannabis Cup," said Karl Persson of Gold Nugget Extracts.

About Gold Nugget:

Gold Nugget Extracts passion for cannabis began in the late 90's in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles CA which has driven our team to pursue the purest extracts and craft the finest concentrates of various forms. With a white glove approach throughout the process, the final products are of the ultimate connoisseur grade. Gold Nugget Extracts has developed unique and proprietary methods within the realm of hydrocarbon extraction, while constantly evolving through innovation. It is with these unique techniques that the Gold Nugget Team is able to produce the various extracts such as; THCa crystalline, live resin THCa sugars, distillate and high terpene extractions at the groundbreaking quality. Our team is constantly pushing the limits of what can be done with the cannabis plant and is driven by research and development. At Gold Nugget Extracts we strive to provide a product that is second to none, with both medicinal benefits and recreational pleasure.

About VPR Brands LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.