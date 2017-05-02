VPR Brands is proud to announce our HONEYSTICK line is available through VaporNation.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - VPR Brands, LP's ( OTC PINK : VPRB) HONEYSTICK brand is available through www.VaporNation.com, one of the leading Vapor distributors for Vapor products in the industry. Since 2008 they have been your online vaporizer superstore and are among the industry pioneers who make the largest names in vapes affordable. Vapor Nation has a large presence in both the wholesale and retail arena and attends most major vaporizer trade events.

"The team at Vapor Nation has to be one of my favorites to work within the vape industry because they are so passionate about vaporizers. They have a large depth of knowledge across dry herb and concentrates vape categories and the brands for which they have exclusives to just speaks volumes about their company. It is great that they have adopted HONEYSTICK in their elite portfolio of products and I look forward to growing with them," says Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands.

"Vapor Nation is a great distribution partner and working with their team is always a pleasure. We are glad they love our Honey Stick line as much as we love it, or more...if that's possible," said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands. "We will continue aligning ourselves with the best resellers in the industry to grow our distribution while maintaining brand integrity."

ITEMS AVAILABLE

Honey Stick Highbrid Tank: One of the most innovative and powerful concentrates atomizers on the market. With toothpick sized dual quartz coils and deep dish ceramic bowl this unit heats up powerfully, quickly and without sacrifice to taste.

Honey Stick Stinger Kit: Sleek, Stealth, Smooth, and flavorful the Stinger Kit is the setup to allow the flavor chasing concentrates connoisseur to enjoy their Vaping experience on the go. Fully ceramic with 3 different temperature settings this unit is one of our most popular vape kits sold.

Honey Stick Bee Keeper Kit: There is no better place to keep a prefilled tank than in the Honey Stick Bee-Keeper. This unit allows a standard prefilled tank to come alive with its smart battery and magnetic adapter. With 20 Watts of power, full tank concealment and magnetic adapter, this unit is not only powerful but easy to use.

Honey Stick Rip & Ditch Dab Disposable: Dab it, Rip it, Ditch it is the motto of this unit making it the only push button dab disposable with a ceramic bowl and quartz rod. It is perfect for dispensaries in tourist areas as it is a throwaway unit and non-rechargeable. But this little honey bee has major stinging power and provides hits like units 5 times its size.

Honey Stick Oz Ohm Dry Herb Vape Tank: This ceramic deep dish bowl is perfect for Dry Herb as well as Crystals, this unit heats up quickly and attaches to any 510 thread mod battery and can run up to 27 Watts. Maximize taste and efficiency with this beast.

Honey Stick Sub ohm oil Kit: The original kit that brought sub ohm power to oils and concentrates. Created as the unit that brought more to a standardized industry, it started the trend for higher demand in vaping of oils. Fully functioning 36W kit allows one to enjoy the finer things through this trendsetting kit. This unit just finished 2nd place in the High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal.

Honey Stick Sub Ohm (ceramic) Oil Tank Set: The tank that powers the sub-ohm kit is compatible with most mod batteries that are 510 threads, allows you to adapt the ultimate vaping experience to your oils.

About Honey Stick:

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of high tech, high performance, dependability, and affordability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers. From being the first to market in creating a Sub Ohm Vaporizer to the latest Rippo, the honey stick team works with a vast network of growers, extractors, and industry figures to bring the needs of patients and recreational users to life. Honey Stick sells online and through a diverse network of distributors, e-tailers, dispensaries and smoke shops. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at http://www.vapehoneystick.com.

About VaporNation:

Located in Southern California, VaporNation was formed in 2008 with the simple goal of providing customers with the very best vaporizers at a reasonable cost. We are the master or exclusive distributor for most brand name vaporizers, which enables us to take advantage of significant discounts on large quantity purchases. We then pass these savings onto our customers by providing the lowest prices -- guaranteed! We provide the very best customer service by offering 24/7 Live Chat assistance and helpful telephone support. This ensures that our customers have immediate access to our "Vapor Experts" who can answer questions and provide guidance for each vaporizer purchase. We offer Free Shipping on ANY order within the United States. International destinations normally do not qualify for our free shipping offer (but it doesn't hurt to ask!) VaporNation is an authorized retailer for every product we sell. That means you'll receive the full warranty when you purchase products from our website. Since we buy our units directly from the manufacturer, you can also be assured that you'll also receive the actual product that is being advertised (OEM) -- no knock-offs.

About VPR Brands LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company; whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.

