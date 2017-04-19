VPR Brands launches www.vaporstoredirect.com alongside its onsite retail store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - VPR Brands, LP ( OTC PINK : VPRB) announces the launch of its new online retail portal www.vaporstoredirect.com in conjunction with the opening of our new on-site retail location. The launch is just in time for 4/20 we will now be offering all of the products available in our brick and mortar store online for both wholesale and retail customers alike. The company has made sure that the diverse array of products can be a one stop shop for vape shops, smoke shops, and head shops as well as any connoisseur that is on the market for the latest in smoking & vaping accessories.

"Our new website mall is a natural extension of our product offering which will catalog and offer for sale all of our brands along with the top selling brands in the industry across all categories from vape to smoke and more. In addition to shipping from our warehouse, we have supplier relationships with the largest distributors in South Florida as well as across the nation to drop ship orders directly from their warehouses and out of their stock in order for us to capitalize on their inventory thereby saving time and money," says Kevin Frija CEO of VPR Brands LP.

"Our team has put together a great assortment of products offered in our brick and mortar store, from an amazing selection of vape products to the best in glass and smoking accessories. The launch of our new website www.vaporstoredirect.com will be a great one-stop shop for many customers as well as resellers in an easy to navigate, user-friendly environment. www.vaporstoredirect.com will be a well-diversified online storefront and updated often with the latest and greatest products," says Dan Hoff COO.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.