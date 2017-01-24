VPR Brands, LP will be participating at TPE Tobacco Plus Expo in Las Vegas showcasing their newest products for 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - VPR Brands, LP ( OTC PINK : VPRB) is proud to announce its participation in the TPE Tobacco Plus Expo booth# 6053, in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 25-26th. Nevada just recently voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use and the TPE show is the 1st major industry trade show to take place there since.

Dan Hoff COO of VPR Brands says, "The Trade Shows and events are a fantastic way for us to gauge the response to our new 2017 product portfolio. Having personally attended the BIG Industry Show in Los Angeles just last week, I had the opportunity to speak with many customers, industry professionals, and even some of our shareholders about the industry and their thoughts. The overall response to our products was overwhelmingly positive and with Nevada passing for recreational cannabis use in this past election I Believe the Tobacco Plus expo Las Vegas will have a large turnout from the Cannabis sector. According to Arcview Market Research's official market projection annual legal cannabis sales in Nevada are expected to increase from $121.6 million in 2016 to an estimated $630 million by 2020".

"On the heels of a very successful BIG Industry Show in California last week we are looking forward to attending the TPE Tobacco Plus Expo in Las Vegas this week. Our Pipeline of new products is getting a tremendous response and although most of these products haven't been released to the public yet they will be available via retail in the second and third quarter this year. The insider industry excitement is contagious and we expect consumer sentiment to catch fire as well," says Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands.

About the Cannabis industry in Nevada:

According to Marijuana Business Daily, with more than 40 million people visiting Las Vegas last year alone, industry watchers anticipate lucrative opportunities for businesses catering to marijuana-inclined tourists. "I think it will be an exceptional opportunity once we have our regulations squared away," said Tisha Black, a business attorney with cannabis law experience in Las Vegas. "Las Vegas has a global reputation for entertainment. I'm sure that there are a healthy number of people who will consider experimenting with cannabis something that is entertaining and acceptable to do while you're in Las Vegas." "Nevadans voted Tuesday, Nov 8th to legalize recreational marijuana for adults ages 21 and over. The passing of Question 2 allows for the legal purchase of up to 1 ounce of marijuana or up to one-eighth ounce of marijuana concentrates such as wax, carbon dioxide oil and shatter. Under the law, recreational users will also be allowed to buy marijuana paraphernalia such as bongs and glass pipes," according to Chris Kudialis, Las Vegas Sun.

About TPE:

TPE is the largest B2B trade show showcasing the full spectrum of tobacco, vapor, alternative and general merchandise products on the market. You'll find hundreds of exciting new tobacco, vapor, and alternative products as well as related merchandise to bring you new sales. Over 500 exhibitors will be displaying top brands and innovative specialty items. Experiential lounges will be open for sampling and demonstrating new products. Plus, educational sessions will help you keep up with new trends, merchandising ideas and much more.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.