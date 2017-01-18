VPR Brands, LP will be Re-Launching the STINGER at the BIG Industry in Los Angeles California

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - VPR Brands, LP ( OTC PINK : VPRB) is proud to announce its participation in the 2017 Big Industry Show in Los Angeles, California on January 19-20th where we will be showcasing our flagship product, the STINGER, part of our Honey Stick Brand.

The STINGER is a fully ceramic unit that is meant for the vaping of cannabis concentrates that is designed to be sleek and elegant for the on the go individual. The Fully ceramic unit is not only to enhance its appearance but allows it to perform well to maximize the taste and provide an even heating in terpene-rich cannabis. Its high capacity battery is convenient and allows for great power output. The unit's core features are: full Ceramic Donut Heater, 3 Available Temperature settings, deep Bowl design, ported Air holes for maximum vapor and taste, and powered by a small 1650mAh lithium-ion battery. To see more go to www.vapehoneystick.com

Dan Hoff, COO says, "California as a state has gone a long way with its contributions and innovations in the area of extracts and cannabis concentrates, so I am happy to attend the BIG Industry show in LA to meet with some of our large clients, strategic partnerships, and help show off the STINGER as one of the best performing and versatile ceramic vape pens."

"Big industry show takes place at an opportune time to start our marketing strategy in 2017, which is to drive sales in the wax/dab and oil market. We look forward to huge growth in the market this year in California due to the recreational ballot being passed, said Kevin Frija CEO of VPR Brands." According to New Frontier Data, Annual sales of weed in California could reach $7.6 billion by 2020, -- $4.3 billion for recreational and $3.3 billion for medical.

About the Cannabis industry in California: The cannabis market research firms recently published the 2016 California Legal Cannabis Market State Profile, which projects that California's legal marijuana market, currently valued at $2.76 billion, would pull in $1.6 billion in recreational sales in the first year of legalization and have an annual growth rate of 18.5 percent. According to John Kagia, executive vice president for industry analytics at New Frontier Data said legalization will create "income opportunities for businesses that do not touch the plant but serve the needs of the industry," like financial services, security, accounting, transportation, and marketing."

About The Big Industry Guide and Show:

The Big Industry Show sponsored by High Times is setting new standards in the business to business and wholesale 420 lifestyle sector. The 2017 BIG smoke shop trade show will be held in Los Angeles, California on January 19-20, 2017 and will be the year's must-attend show for retailers, wholesalers, and distributors across the US. BIG has the wholesale information that is essential for every vape shop, grow shop, glass shop, manufacturer, wholesaler, and distributor.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.