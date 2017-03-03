VPR Brands will be participating at the SE Petro-Food Marketing Expo

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - VPR Brands, LP ( OTC PINK : VPRB) is proud to be a part of the 2017 SE Petro-Food Marketing Expo in Myrtle Beach, SC Wednesday, March 8-9th. The Company will showcase VAPORIN, it's national convenience store Electronic Cigarette brand at booth# 1615. Vaporin's innovative technology offers the look, feel and taste of traditional smoking, but without the tar, tobacco, ash, smoke, or odor. Vaporin offers a variety of vaporizer's and e-liquids focused toward the Convenience customer.

"Vaporin has one of the more modern and comprehensive display programs that brings a vape store selection to a shelf or counter top. The Vaporin display program offers a self-service display packed with high-end vape units and premium USA made e-liquids for the smokers as well as flavor chasers. Showcasing this brand at the Southeast Petro show will allow all of the gas stations and C-stores attending to take advantage of this great assortment of vaporizers that is our rapidly growing flagship C-store brand," says Dan Hoff COO of VPR Brands LP.

"Our C-store program is what originally made the company successful and after all these years our Brands are still some of the industry's most widely recognized; KRAVE, VAPORIN and VAPORX Brands have all been carried by many of the largest wholesale and retail distributors in the country. We are working to update our programs and re-introduce them back into the retail channels where they were successful. We offer high quality, features, and design while maintaining affordability and value to the consumer," says Kevin Frija CEO of VPR Brands LP.

About Southeast Petro-Food Marketing Exposition:

The 36th Year of the Petroleum/C-store Industry's Largest Regional Show! 2017 Southeast Petro-Food Marketing Expo is a two-day trade show and exposition that will feature the latest in retail and petroleum technology and marketing, educational seminars, as well as networking with industry leaders from throughout the region. Approximately 460 companies exhibit at the show with approximately 3000 reps and about 1700 buyers in attendance over the 2-day show. The show is sponsored by, North Carolina Petroleum & Convenience Marketers www.ncpcm.org, South Carolina Petroleum Marketers Association www.scpma.com, South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores www.scacs.org, Virginia Petroleum, Grocery & Convenience Association www.vpcga.com

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com and http://www.vaporin.com

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.