VPR Brands will be participating in CannaGrow Expo, March 25-26th in Reno, Nevada

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - VPR Brands, LP ( OTC PINK : VPRB) will be attending the 5th CannaGrow Expo, which takes place this March 25 - 26 at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino in Reno, Nevada. The company will be showcasing its extensive white label/private label capabilities as well as its Honey Stick Brand line of products. The line consists of pre-fillable oil tanks and vape battery sets which are specifically geared towards extractors and growers while also bringing some of the latest releases from the Honey Stick arsenal. VPR Brands specializes in this genre of products and has grown to be one of the largest private label manufacturers within the space. ‎

"Our company is continuing to network at every major industry event in the cannabis space and this event in particular will attract our customer base interested in private labeling our oil tanks which work best to vaporize their cannabis oil extracts. The event attendance and interest level reflects the growth in the industry. These targeted and more intimate industry events are the best way to get to know your customers and for them to get to know you. Leading to stronger long term relationships that will continue to grow as the industry grows,"‎ says Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands, LP.

"The market is very bullish on Nevada's growth potential within the cannabis space, so I think this is a great show for us to market our products and our latest technology. I will personally attend and support the team and have an opportunity to meet with potential and existing clients," says Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands, LP.

About CannaGrow:

The CannaGrow Expo features an expo hall full of great brands with a very singular focus around creating the most successful cannabis grows and extractions in the world. There is no better place to find the education, products, and services to grow premium cannabis than the CannaGrow Expo. Current growers grow managers, dispensary owners, and those just interested in learning about cultivating cannabis are encouraged to attend.

About VPR Brands LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.