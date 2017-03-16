VPR Brands will be participating in the upcoming ASD Market Week Show in Las Vegas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - VPR Brands, LP ( OTC PINK : VPRB) is looking forward to attending the ASD market week trade show starting on Sunday, March 19 and ending Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in booth # SL3564 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. VPR Brands will be featuring its HELIUM Brand e-liquid www.vapehelium.com and its HONEY STICK Brand Vaporizer line www.vapehoneystick.com, as well as its new all in one smoke kit the ALPHA-PUFF www.alphapuff.com, and the KUSH ARMY KNIFE a must have multi-tool gadget for smokers www.kusharmyknife.com.

"The ASD trade show allows us to see a great cross-section of our customer base from distributors to major retailers as well as gift, novelty, smoke and alternative shops all in one venue. What's great about this show it is one of the most well-attended trade shows of the year and it seems most stores while they may miss some of the other shows they make sure not to miss the ASD show. We will be showcasing all of our brands and products at this show from convenience store product to smoke shop and vape shop product in the newly designated Culture+ section of the show featuring all the major national branded glass, smoke, vape and accessories from around the country and internationally," says Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands.

Dawn Kershaw, National Sales Manager of VPR Brands says, "I love to do business in Las Vegas, we work around the clock and still get a chance to socialize and get to know all our best customers outside of the show floor and see them year after year it's almost like a family reunion and more importantly ASD is one of the best order writing shows since it is rather late in the trade show season most of the customers will actually take the time to write order on the spot, there is nothing better."

WHAT IS ASD MARKET WEEK?

ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive B2B trade show that brings the world's widest variety of retail merchandise together in one efficient shopping experience. 45,000 buyers from 88 countries visit ASD Market Week each year. From department stores to convenience stores, general stores to gift shops, from grocery store distributors to fashion boutiques, this is the trade show where any buyer can find unique merchandise that will set their store merchandise apart. Over 45,000 people attend ASD Market Week. Of those, 98% of our attendees have purchasing major purchasing power. The average buyer spends $82,500 per show, equating to $2.8 billion annually across hundreds of product categories. 88% of our buyers are domestic and 12% are international. The countries with biggest international presence are Mexico and Canada.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.