VR Global Partners, L.P. Disposes of All of Its Securities of Khan Resources Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - VR Global Partners, L.P. ("VRGP") announces that on April 28, 2017 it disposed of its ownership of 16,639,000 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Khan Resources Inc. ("Khan") representing approximately 18.45% of the total Shares outstanding through a private agreement at a price of CAD $0.055 per Share, for total consideration of CAD $915,145. As a result of the foregoing, VRGP no longer owns any securities of Khan.

VRGP has no current intention to acquire any Shares, but may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire beneficial ownership or control of the Shares or other securities of Khan whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

For more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact the below.