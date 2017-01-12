VR Pioneer Announces Groundbreaking AI and Entertainment Collaboration Today at AI ShowBiz Event at LACI Center in Downtown LA

Pioneer Brett Leonard will announce breaking news venture during trailblazer talk at 4:45pm today

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Brett Leonard (http://www.mentorinsight.net/brett-leonard/), an iconic pioneer in content creation, as well as award-winning filmmaker, futurist and Chief Creative Officer of Virtuosity, one of the top VR companies, will today reveal groundbreaking news along with his friend and collaborator, Ryan Sheffer who is CEO and Founder of Zero/Slant. The big reveal in artificial intelligence and entertainment will take place at Mentor InSight's presented Lionbridge #AIShowBiz conference on proprietary AI in content creation. Here's a hint: Brett has forged a strategic alliance between his company Global Human Entertainment and Ryan's company, Zero/Slant.

The media is invited to hear more on this breaking news during Brett's Trailblazer Talk: "Iconic Filmmaker's AI Agenda." Brett is the legendary filmmaker of "Lawnmower Man" and "Virtuosity," two pioneering virtual reality films and he is no stranger to being on the "bleeding-edge" of filmmaking and AI technology. Brett will reveal some of his AI-infused creations as well as exclusive insight into what it takes to make more advanced technology movie masterpieces today, tomorrow and in the distant future.

Brett will present from 4:45 pm to 5:05 pm and will be joined on stage by Ryan Sheffer, whom Brett first worked with as a mentor in filmmaking.

"I'm am extremely excited to hear Brett and Ryan's news and witness firsthand the mentoring bond between Brett Leonard, an iconic filmmaker and Ryan Sheffer, a young and upcoming visionary who has received the brilliant insights of Brett to help guide him on his way," said Molly Lavik, Founder, Mentor InSight. "Brett and Ryan embody the spirit of mentorship that we are excited to have on display today at the world's first conference dedicated 100% toward exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and the entertainment industry," added Lavik who is also the creator of today's Lionbridge #AIShowBiz Event.

For more information on the show, please visit: http://www.mentorinsight.net/aishowbiz/

About #AIShowBiz:

#AIShowBiz event is created by Mentor InSight, Inc. in partnership with LACI: The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and sponsored by Perception Robotics, Kevin S. Reid Insurance Services, Inc., Transform Group, Matthew Kenney Culinary, Advantage Video Systems, AI Trends, Sustainable Law Group, Skysource.org, C3-Center for Conscious Creativity, and Above Solutions, Inc.

About Mentor InSight, Inc.:

Mentor InSight, Inc. is a media and consulting company that provides guidance empowering superachievement by producing educational forums and tools for people to realize their full human potential. The company was founded with a moonshot goal to facilitate the development of an Obi-Wan Kenobi hologram style guru to give advice on anything, anywhere at anytime. The #AIShowBiz conference's over arching mission is to create a marketplace that facilitates the development of visionary AI/Entertainment Industry innovations of tomorrow today.