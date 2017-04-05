VRTL Summit Agenda and Speaker Lineup Announced for April 26 Event

Inaugural Event at Paramount Studios to Feature Leaders in Virtual and Augmented Reality From Warner Brothers, Sony, Facebook, Magic Leap and More

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Digital Media Wire, Paramount Pictures and venture capital investor, Sunny Dhillon, today announced the agenda and speakers for the inaugural VRTL Summit, an invite-only thought leadership summit focused on virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) in entertainment and gaming. The event, slated for April 26 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, will bring together VR/AR executives from Hollywood studios, alongside Silicon Valley founders and investors.

"We felt that the VR/AR industries were saturated with introductory level events," said Ned Sherman, Counsel and Director at Manatt Digital and Founder of Digital Media Wire. "As the industry has evolved, our objective with VRTL Summit is to create a high-level, invite-only event with expert speakers and discussions geared toward those that are knowledgeable in the space," added Sunny Dhillon, Partner at Signia Venture Partners, an early stage venture capital fund.

VRTL Summit speakers include:

David Alpert, Executive Producer, The Walking Dead

Anna Sweet, Head of Content, SocialVR, Facebook

Brenda Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer, Magic Leap

Thomas Gewecke, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Strategy and Business Development, Warner Bros. Entertainment

Csilla Kozma Andersen, Head of VR Content, Nokia OZO

Chris Heatherly, EVP of Games & Digital Platforms, NBCUniversal

Peter Levin, President of Interactive Ventures & Games, Lionsgate

Rob Lister, Chief Business Development Officer, IMAX

David Liu, Creative Director of Virtual Reality, Viacom NEXT

Jamil Moledina, Games Strategic Lead, Google Play

Nonny de la Peña, Founder & CEO, Emblematic Group

Bei Yang, Art & Media Pipeline Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering

Jake Zim, SVP, Virtual Reality, Sony Pictures

Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, 20th Century Fox

Robert Stromberg Founder & Chief Creative Officer, The Virtual Reality Company , Oscar winner, Visual Effects, Avatar

, Oscar winner, Visual Effects, Jesse Sisgold, President & COO, Skydance Media

Joel Breton, Head of Vive Studios, HTC

Bruce Vaughn, CEO, Dreamscape VR

Taylor Freeman, CEO & Chief Evangelist, Upload Inc.

Graeme Devine, Chief Game Wizard, Magic Leap

Vicki Dobbs Beck, Executive in Charge, ILMxLAB

Tom Hayes, SVP, Head of New Media, Paramount Pictures

Tony Parisi, Head of VR and AR, Unity Technologies

Matt Huang, Partner, Sequoia Capital

Niko Bonatsos, Managing Director, General Catalyst Partners

Amit Kumar, Partner, Accel​

Amitt Mahajan, Managing Partner, Presence Capital & Co-Founder, Farmville

& Co-Founder, Anarghya Vardhana, Senior Associate, Maveron

Brent Bushnell, CEO, Two Bit Circus

Chris Shoff, Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP

Cliff Plumer, CEO, The Void

Doug Griffin, Founder & CEO, Nomadic

Drew Larner, COO, Within

Ebbe Altberg, CEO, Linden Lab

Gil Baron, CEO, Mindshow

Ikrima Elhassan, Co-Founder, Kite and Lightning

Jake Rubin, Founder & CEO, AxonVR

Janko Roettgers, Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent, Variety

Jon Goldman, Managing Partner, Skybound

Josh Austin, VP of Worldwide Licensing & Interactive, Paramount Pictures

Neville Spiteri, Co-Founder & CEO, Wevr

Nick Tuosto, Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Internet & Digital Media, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Peter Akemann, President, Skydance Interactive

Sam Wick, Head of Ventures, UTA

Ray Davis, CEO, Drifter

Seth Shapiro, Governor, Television Academy

Shiraz Akmal, Co-Founder & CEO, SPACES

Steve Raymond, CEO, 8i

Timothy Dodd, SVP, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy, Technicolor

Tipatat Chennavasin, General Partner, The Virtual Reality Fund

Zvi Greenstein, General Manager, Nvidia

Topics include raising capital and the technical challenges associated with content creation. The event will feature a series of roundtable discussions and keynotes, followed by audience member Q&As. Sessions include "Challenges and Opportunities Ahead for VR/AR Companies," "What Are Hollywood Studios Doing to Embrace VR/AR?" and "What Are Silicon Valley Investors Investing in?"

Other event highlights include VR/AR exhibitors and live demos, as well as networking opportunities and cocktail reception.

Support for the 2017 VRTL Summit is provided by Paramount Pictures, Technicolor, Intel, Latham & Watkins, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Silicon Valley Bank, Nokia OZO, Jefferies, Moveo, Vrvana, UploadVR, Realities Centre, SAG-AFTRA, VR/AR Association, Westside Digital Mix, Virtual Reality Reporter, CelebrityAccess and JSA Strategies.

VRTL was founded by Ned Sherman and Sunny Dhillon. Sherman, Dhillon and Tom Hayes, SVP/Head of New Media, Paramount Pictures are event co-chairs for the April 26 summit. To learn more, visit www.vrtlsummit.com. For information on limited sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Tinzar Sherman at Digital Media Wire.

