VTS Announces Accelerate: The Premier Innovation Conference for the Commercial Real Estate Industry

Accelerate Will Gather Real Estate, Venture Capital and Technology Thought Leaders to Discuss Business Transformation in the Digital Age

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - VTS, the industry's leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced Accelerate, the company's first annual user conference. Taking place June 7-9 in New York City, the event will bring together the world's top commercial real estate executives, venture capitalists and technology leaders to discuss how technology has transformed their businesses and reimagined customer relationships.

Accelerate will feature marquee keynote speakers including Billy Beane, renowned baseball analyst and inspiration for the book-turned-movie Moneyball, and Mark Roberge, former HubSpot CRO, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School, and best-selling author and speaker on the intersection of sales and technology. Both will share stories of digital transformation and strategies for optimizing data across industries.

Attendees will also hear from the nation's top real estate owners, including Boston Properties, Blackstone, CREIT, Rudin Management Company, Inc., CBRE Global Investors, Kilroy Realty Corporation and Beacon Capital Partners. Additional keynotes with venture capitalist firms Insight Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and OpenView Venture Partners will discuss which tenant sectors are most likely to see heavy financing and drive office leasing over the next five years.

"We wanted to create a conference unlike any other real estate event that truly marries technology and venture capital leadership with the commercial real estate industry," said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS. "This event will equip our users with an understanding of how other industries have completely revolutionized the way they operate, using data and modern digital strategies to capture real value. Attendees will leave Accelerate with an entirely new perspective on how to run their business."

At Accelerate, conference sessions will be delivered in three tracks to provide attendees with best practices to immediately apply to their businesses:

Transforming into a Digital Company - Discover how management teams can structure their businesses for successful digital transformation, including tips for technology roll out, building the right tech stack, and integrating technology and business teams.





- Discover how management teams can structure their businesses for successful digital transformation, including tips for technology roll out, building the right tech stack, and integrating technology and business teams. Customer Acquisition - Unlock the secrets of business development mastered by the world's leading SaaS companies, including how to optimize deal pipeline and marketing efforts, and how to leverage existing tenant relationships to accelerate new business.





- Unlock the secrets of business development mastered by the world's leading SaaS companies, including how to optimize deal pipeline and marketing efforts, and how to leverage existing tenant relationships to accelerate new business. Redefining Customer Success - Rethink tenants as customers with a relationship to nurture over time. Experts will explain how they've redefined their outlook on the customer experience and provide best practices for managing those tenant and cross-portfolio relationships.





"Accelerate puts a new spin on the everyday real estate conference by combining the perspectives of brokers, owners, VCs, technologists and business leaders under one roof," said Michael Rudin, Senior Vice President, Rudin Management Company, Inc. "It's a critical time in our industry and we need to embrace technology to advance the way we do business -- Accelerate couldn't come at more relevant moment in time."

Learn more about Accelerate 2017 and register to attend here.

About VTS

VTS is the leasing and asset management platform for commercial real estate, enabling the world's top landlords and brokers to increase revenue, improve productivity and reduce risk across their portfolios. In November 2016, VTS and Hightower merged, bringing owners, investors and brokers from around the globe together on one platform. With over 5.5 billion square feet under management, VTS is the driving force behind the industry's shift toward real-time data. For more information, visit vts.com.